IOC Evaluation Commission Visit to LA Scheduled for April

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Evaluation Commission will visit Los Angeles from April 23rd-25th for their on-site evaluation of the city’s bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

This visit is a part of Stage 3 of the IOC’s 3 stage review of candidate cities. As part of Stage 3, candidate cities will submit the Candidature File Part 3, which is the final file submission of their full project dossier.

The IOC Evaluation Commission, after the visit, will publish their full, public report on each of the 3 finalists, which will highlight opportunities and challenges of each city, and which will be presented to all IOC members.

Before Stage 3, the IOC Evaluation Commission will have already reviewed governance structures, legal elements, and political, private and public support for each project. Cities by this point will have had their funding reviewed, and have received a “behind the scenes” look at the running of the Olympic Games.

The remaining bidders for the 2024 Olympics are Paris, Los Angeles, and Budapest, though the Hungarian population has wavered lately in their support of the bid. Rome was also a finalist, but eventually withdrew their bid.

The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 in January in favor of signing the 2024 Host City Olympic Contract.