2017 SEC Time Trials: Tennessee’s Micah Bohon Clocks 52.2 100 Back

  0 Lauren Neidigh | February 17th, 2017 | College, News, SEC

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee’s Micah Bohon quietly put up one of the fastest 100 back times in the nation during day 4 time trials at the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. Bohon clocked in at 52.28, swimming well under the 52.93 it took to get invited to NCAAs last season. That cut nearly a full second off her previous best time of 53.16 from the 2016 SEC Championships.

Micah Bohon‘s Splits by 50:

  • 1st 50- 25.48
  • 2nd 50- 26.80
  • Final Time- 52.28

For a full list of the times it took to qualify for the women’s NCAA Championships 2015-16, click here.

Texas A&M’s Jacob Gonzalez and Steven Richardson time trialed the 50 free. Gonzalez cleared the 20 second barrier to finish in 19.78 ahead of Richardson’s 20.63. In the women’s 50 free time trials, Missouri’s Victoria Trost turned in a 22.97. Kentucky’s Brandon Flynn also participated in time trials, putting up a 1:50.10.

The SEC Championships will conclude tomorrow with competition in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 1650 free, 400 free relay, and men’s platform diving.

