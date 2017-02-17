Indiana’s Gia Dalesandro Moves to 5th in All-Time 100 Fly Rankings

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana senior Gia Dalesandro swam a 50.45 in the 100 flyto break the Big Ten Championship, Big Ten Conference, and Pool Records on Friday evening at the 2017 Big Ten Women’s Championships, snapping a three-year run of runner-up finishes in the event for the senior. Her swim not only broke the conference record, but it boosted her into the top 5 in the history of this event, just .01 seconds behind 2012 Olympic Champion and former World Record holder Dana Vollmer’s best.

Dalesandro has won the 200 fly in each of her previous 3 seasons at the Big Ten Championships, but for the first time this year is set up for a double. She’s now the fastest swimmer in the country in the 100 fly, though the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th fastest swimmers in history are also active in the NCAA this season and not far behind.

The runner-up in the race, Ohio State’s Liz Li, also broke the conference record, and her 50.90 ranks her as the 16th-best performer of all time.

Dalesandro’s previous best time in the event was a 51.75. Indiana now has the fastest times in the nation in the 100 fly and the 100 breaststroke.

Top 10 Performers of All-Time, Through 2/17/2017

Kelsi Worrell, 49.43 Natalie Coughlin, 50.01 Rachel Komisarz, 50.10 Dana Vollmer, 50.44 Gia Dalesandro, 50.45* Amanda Sims, 50.49 Farida Osman, 50.53* Sarah Gibson, 50.61* Hellen Moffitt, 50.67 (tie)* Noemie Thoms, 50.67 (tie)*

*Active NCAA swimmer