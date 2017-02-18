2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Up/Mid/Down Report

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Michigan Wolverines (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Live Stream via Big Ten Network

After Friday night’s session of the 2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships, the score sheet appears to house a battle between Michigan and Indiana for the title and fight between Minnesota and Wisconsin for third. Michigan sits at the top with 805.5, Indiana is second with 791, Minnesota is third with 753, and Wisconsin is fourth with 741.

However, after scoring in the results from this morning (using the average amount of points scored for every performance in the A, B, and C finals), the race between Michigan and Indiana seems even closer, and Minnesota may still be within striking distance of second. The Gophers have more swimmers/divers in A finals tonight than any other team. When looking at the ups/mids/downs below, keep in mind that the 1650 free results are not included, and Michigan’s 1-2 punch of Rose Bi and G Ryan is likely to give them a huge point boost. Michigan also comes into the 400 medley relay tonight seeded nearly four seconds ahead of the field.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

Ups/Mids/Downs) 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Dive Total Prelims point estimate Current point total TOTAL point estimate* Michigan 2/2/0 2/1/1 1/3/2 2/0/0 0/4/1 7/10/4 347.125 805.5 1,152.625 Indiana 1/1/2 0/2/1 2/0/0 2/1/1 1/0/0 6/4/4 232.75 791 1,023.75 Minnesota 2/0/0 1/0/0 2/2/0 1/0/0 2/0/3 8/2/3 250.35 753 1,003.35 Wisconsin 1/1/1 3/1/0 1/0/0 0/3/0 0/1/0 5/6/1 222.5 741 963.5 Ohio State 0/3/1 1/2/1 1/0/0 1/0/1 1/1/0 4/6/3 205.85 529.5 735.35 Purdue 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 1/1/3 1/1/0 2/4/4 129.25 457 586.25 Northwestern 0/1/1 1/0/1 0/1/0 0/1/1 1/0/0 2/3/3 109.85 350 459.85 Penn State 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/2 1/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/2 31.125 333 365.125 Rutgers 1/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/1/1 1/0/1 2/2/3 95.1 310 405.1 Nebraska 1/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/1/5 63.75 279 342.75 Iowa 0/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/1 1/0/1 1/0/1 3/0/1 82.25 260 342.25 Illinois 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/3 18.5 152 170.5 Michigan State 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 19.375 149 168.375

*Does not include tonight’s 400 free relay or 1650 free