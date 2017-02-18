Dylan Carter Downs Vlad Morozov Pool Record, USC Defeats Utah

USC vs. UTAH
- Results
- Saturday, February 18, 2017
- Hosted by USC
- 25 yards
- Dual Meet Format
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- USC – 181
- Utah 0 118
While many of us are chin-deep in the conference season already with Big Tens, SECs, and ACCs taking place this week, some other teams are still wrapping up their dual meet seasons. The USC men took on the Utah men today in each team’s last dual meet of the season. USC came out with an easy win, taking down the Utes 181-118 and winning 13 of 16 events.
Dylan Carter had the swim of the meet, clearing a Vladmir Morozov pool record in the 50 free. Carter’s 19.42 outdid Morozov’s 19.49 from 2012.
The Trojans are looking good going into Pac-12s March 1st through the 4th. They saw a handful of winning season-bests, including a 15:09.02 in the 1650 from junior Pawel Furtek, a 45.91 in the 100 back from junior Ralf Tribuntsov, a 42.99 in the 100 free from junior Santo Condorelli, and a 1:56.34 200 breast from senior Steven Stumph. Sophomore Cash Deloache even won his 100 fly in a lifetime best 47.59.
Utah put up its top performance in the 200 free, where Austin Phillips and Rahiti De Vos swept first and second in 1:37.78 and 1:38.53, respectively.
PRESS RELEASE – USC
USC won 13 of 16 events, including freshman Henry Fusaro’s sweep of the springboards, while seniors Michael Domagala, Reed Malone and Steven Stumph all won on Senior Day as the Trojans defeated Utah, 181-118, on Saturday (Feb. 18) at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.
USC, which also honored seniors Ridge Altman and Maclin Davis before today’s meet, improved to 6-3, 2-3, Utah fell to 4-4, 0-3.
Troy opened the meet with a win in the 200y medley relay as junior Ralf Tribuntsov, sophomores Carsten Vissering and Alex Valente and junior Santo Condorelli won in 1:27.37.
Junior Pawel Furtek, the only Trojan entered in the mile, posted a season-best 15:09.02 to win the 1650y free. Junior Jason O’Brien led USC in the following 200y free, finishing third with a strong finish in 1:38.85.
Tribuntsov claimed the 100y back in a season best 45.91, just 0.06 off Cal’s Ryan Murphy’s 2016 pool record. Vissering followed with a second place in the 100y breast in 53.81, 0.17 back of Utah’s Jack Burton. Billy Monjay was fourth (55.92).
Domagala was USC’s first senior to post a win on Senior Day, claiming the 200y fly in a season best 1:45.39 while Valente touched second in 1:47.41.
Junior Dylan Carter registered the only pool record of the day, winning the 50y free in 19.42 and lowering Trojan great Vladimir Morozov’s old mark of 19.49 set in 2012.
USC went 1-2-3 on 3-meter led by Fusaro’s 391.95. Junior Dashiell Enos was second (373.05) and freshman Nick Mamola was third (316.35).
Condorelli came back from the first diving break to win the 100y free in a season best 42.99, just .06 off of Morozov’s pool record set in 2010.
Sophomore Patrick Mulcare, school record holder in the 200y back, won the race today in 1:41.67, 0.12 off the pool record of 1:41.55 set by Cal’s Jacob Pebley last year and 0.02 off his season best. Trojan junior Jon Knox was second in a season best 1:43.38.
Stumph, the two-time defending Pac-12 champ in the 200y breaststroke, won the race today in season-best 1:56.34 while Altman took third in 1:58.34.
Malone wrapped his individual race home career with a win in the 500y free in a season-best 4:19.04 with Furtek third in 4:28.72, just 0.01 off his season best.
Sophomore Cash Deloache posted a win and a PR out of the second heat of the 100y fly in 47.59 with Davis third in a season best (47.83).
Fusaro completed a sweep of the diving, winning the 1-meter with 343.80 while Enos took third (329.93).
Utah’s Justin McArthur won the 200IM and was followed by Carter’s exhibition win in the inaugural competition 100IM in 48.83.
USC closed the meet with a victory in the 400y free relay as Tribuntsov, Condorelli, Malone and Domagala won in 1:56.00.
The Trojans now turn their focus to the Pac-12 Championships, set for March 1-4.
