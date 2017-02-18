Dylan Carter Downs Vlad Morozov Pool Record, USC Defeats Utah

USC vs. UTAH

Results

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Hosted by USC

25 yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

USC – 181

Utah 0 118

While many of us are chin-deep in the conference season already with Big Tens, SECs, and ACCs taking place this week, some other teams are still wrapping up their dual meet seasons. The USC men took on the Utah men today in each team’s last dual meet of the season. USC came out with an easy win, taking down the Utes 181-118 and winning 13 of 16 events.

Dylan Carter had the swim of the meet, clearing a Vladmir Morozov pool record in the 50 free. Carter’s 19.42 outdid Morozov’s 19.49 from 2012.

The Trojans are looking good going into Pac-12s March 1st through the 4th. They saw a handful of winning season-bests, including a 15:09.02 in the 1650 from junior Pawel Furtek, a 45.91 in the 100 back from junior Ralf Tribuntsov, a 42.99 in the 100 free from junior Santo Condorelli, and a 1:56.34 200 breast from senior Steven Stumph. Sophomore Cash Deloache even won his 100 fly in a lifetime best 47.59.

Utah put up its top performance in the 200 free, where Austin Phillips and Rahiti De Vos swept first and second in 1:37.78 and 1:38.53, respectively.

PRESS RELEASE – USC

USC won 13 of 16 events, including freshman Henry Fusaro’s sweep of the springboards, while seniors Michael Domagala, Reed Malone and Steven Stumph all won on Senior Day as the Trojans defeated Utah, 181-118, on Saturday (Feb. 18) at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.