Gia Dalesandro Sets B1G Record, Wins 4th B1G 2Fly Title in 4 Years

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight, senior Gia Dalesandro of Indiana finished off her Big Ten 200 fly conference championship sweep with her fourth conference title in four years. Her time, a 1:53.67 also took down her own Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Meet records set back in 2014.

No other women’s swimmer in Big Ten history has ever won a 200 fly title more than two straight years, let alone four. In addition, Dalesandro’s swim tonight puts her into an elite group of swimmers who have doubled Big Ten women’s titles in the 100 and 200 fly in the same year. The only other swimmers who have done so are Martha Jahn of Michigan State (1982), Lori Holmes of Northwestern (1989), Gina Panighetti of Wisconsin (1998), and Amberle Biedermann of Penn State (2003).

You can see Dalesandro’s splits from tonight below:

25.18

54.06 (28.88)

1:23.10 (29.04)

1:53.67 (30.57/59.61)

Over the course of her four years, Dalesandro has been a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten, debuting as Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2013-2014 based on her 200 fly win and 100 fly silver medal (51.75). You can see a comparison of her winning 200 fly times across the years below: