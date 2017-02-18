Fenwick Freshman Goes Sub-21 at Ohio SW District Meet

Adam Chaney, a high school freshman at Bishop Fenwick High School in Middletown, Ohio, dipped under 21 at the Ohio SW District Championship meet on Friday. The 14-year old was swimming in the Division II (small school) championship, as part of a weekend that included both Division I and Division II championship meets at Miami University in Oxford. In Ohio, District meets are the second tier of a three-tier championship season, after Sectionals and before State.

Chaney, who is 14 and doesn’t age up until this summer, swam a 20.98 for the fastest time in both his division and the district as a whole. His previous best time coming into the meet was a 21.37 done in December. Chaney becomes just the 23rd member of USA Swimming to go under 21 seconds as a 13-14, all trailing Michael Andrew, who’s the only one to go under 20 seconds (19.76 in 2014).

Chaney also finished 2nd in the 100 free in 46.37, behind Wyoming High School’s Carson Burt. Chaney’s relay splits were 20.75 on the anchor of the 200 free relay and split 24.30 opening up Bishop Fenwick’s 200 medley relay.

In Division I, St. Xavier senior Grant House, who was a member of the United States’ 2015 team for the Jr. World Championships, swam a 1:35.79 in the 200 free.

That swim broke the 1997 Pool Record set by the University of Toledo’s Dan Draeger at 1:36.44, and also the SW District meet record held by high school legend Joe Hudepohl, who swam a 1:36.48 in 1991.

As House heads for his last high school championship meet, at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton from February 22nd-25th, he is on his last few chances to break Hudepohl’s high school state record of 1:34.96, which was the National High School Record at the time and remained as such among independent high schools for 18 years. House’s personal best, done at December’s Winter Junior Championships, is 1:35.27.

House is committed to swim at Arizona State next year.