2017 Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night was a monumental night for Big Ten swimming, as Indiana sophomore Lilly King smashed the first American record of the 2017 collegiate postseason. She chopped a full half-second from her own American record set at 2016 NCAAs to go from 56.85 to 56.30, winning the event by 2.6 seconds over a packed field.

The same session saw another pair of Big Ten record swims from Indiana senior Gia Dalesandro in the 100 fly, who went 50.45 for fifth in the all-time rankings, and Michigan sophomore Siobhan Haughey in 200 free, who defended her title in the 200 free and cut a half second to take the conference, meet, and pool record trifecta. That swim brought on some redemption for the Hong Kong Olympic semi-finalist, who finished first but disqualified the 200 IM the night before.

At the end of the night yesterday, Michigan had made up for the points lost in that IM swim, retaking a narrow overall lead with 805.5 to second-place Indiana’s 791. Minnesota sits third with 753 and Wisconsin fourth with 741.

Tonight, we will see the conclusion of the 2017 Big Ten Championships fraught with exciting races. First up, distances aces Rose Bi and G Ryan out of Michigan will take on Wisconsin’s Olympian Cierra Runge and Ohio State’s Lindsey Clary in the 1650 free. Then, we’ll see Kennedy Goss, Beata Nelson, and Clara Smiddy battle out the 200 back. After prelims this morning, the 100 free has shaped up to be a tight race between Ohio State’s Li Zhesi, Haughey, and Minnesota’s Zoe Avestruz. The 200 fly could however be the tightest race of the night, as Gia Dalesandro fights for a perfect record with her fourth Big Ten title in the 200 fly. But, she’ll have to hold off seven worthy challengers; this morning the field was separated by only .7 between first and eighth. We’ll also see platform diving prelims and the 400 medley relay.

However, even given all that excitement, the race to watch tonight will be a showdown between Olympic gold medalist and American record holder Lilly King of Indiana and Minnesota’s Canadian Olympic finalist Kierra Smith in the Smith’s specialty, the 200 breast. Given Smith’s redshirt season last year, this will be the first (and only) time the two will face off in the 200 breast in Big Ten Conference competition.

1650 Free – Finals

B1G Record: 15:44.00 12/3/2016 Brooke Zeiger, Minnesota

B1G Meet: 15:49.98 2/20/2016 Lindsey L Clary, Ohio State

Pool: 15:46.94 2005 Flavia Rigamonti, SMU

15:53.50 A NCAA Qualifying

16:30.59 B NCAA Provisional

200 Yard Back – Finals

B1G Record: 1:49.92 2010 Kate Fesenko, Indiana

B1G Meet: 1:51.32 2010 Kate Fesenko, Indiana

Pool: 1:49.92 2010 Kate Fesenko, IND

1:51.95 A NCAA Qualifying

1:59.19 B NCAA Provisional

100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

B1G Record: 47.24 2015 Ivy Martin, Wisconsin

B1G Meet: 47.58 2/21/2015 Ivy Martin, Wisconsin

Pool: 47.50 2005 Kara Lynn Joyce, UGA

47.69 A NCAA Qualifying

49.99 B NCAA Provisional

200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

B1G Record: 2:03.59 3/19/2016 Lilly King , Indiana

, Indiana B1G Meet: 2:05.98 2/23/2013 Haley Spencer, Minnesota

Pool: 2:06.81 2/18/2017 Kierra Smith , Minnesota

, Minnesota 2:07.33 A NCAA Qualifying

2:15.99 B NCAA Provisional

200 Yard Butterfly – Finals

B1G Record: 1:53.95 2014 Gia Dalesandro, Indiana

B1G Meet: 1:53.95 2/23/2014 Gia Dalesandro, Indiana

Pool: 1:52.39 2010 Elaine Breeden, STAN

1:54.01 A NCAA Qualifying

1:59.59 B NCAA Provisional

Platform Diving – Finals

B1G Record: 424.45 2015 Jessica Parratto, Indiana

B1G Meet: 424.45 2/21/2015 Jessica Parratto, Indiana

225.00 A NCAA Qualifying

400 Yard Free Relay – Finals