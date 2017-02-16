Li Zhesi Ties Her Own Big Ten 50 Free Conference Record with 21.48

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

After taking down the meet and pool records this morning, Li Zhesi of Ohio State tied her own Big Ten record in the 50 free tonight to take the conference championship by over half a second. Li finished in 21.48 to match her bronze-medal NCAAs performance from last year

That time is an easy NCAA ‘A’ mark, and it even outdoes anything we’ve seen in the NCAA so far this year. Tennessee’s Madeline Banic‘s has come closest with a 21.54 from SECs yesterday (Olivia Smoliga of Georgia was 21.56 at SECs yesterday, and Abbey Weitzeil of Cal has been 21.64 this season).

Li, a junior, is entered in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 100 free still to come this weekend, though she likely won’t swim all four individual events. She is seeded first on the psych sheet in the 100 fly, second in the 100 free, and 12th in the 100 back.