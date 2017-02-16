2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Michigan Wolverines (results)
After a fast relay session last night, the first full day of the 2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships gets underway this morning. In both the 200 medley and 800 free relay last night the B1G Conference, meet, and pool records fell by the wayside.
Minnesota delivered a close win in the medley relay over Indiana, breaking Wisconsin’s six-year-old conference record. In the 800 free relay, Michigan shattered their own conference record by over three seconds in 6:55.34, bettering Stanford’s season-best time in the process.
Not surprisingly Minnesota (118) and Michigan (114) lead the points race after day 1, with Wisconsin (110) and Indiana (108) close behind. Day 1 will feature the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 1-meter diving prelims, with the same events being contested at finals along with the 400 medley relay.
500 Free Prelims
- B1G Record: 4:34.28, Gillian Ryan, Michigan, 2016
- B1G Meet: 4:35.19, Haley Lips, Indiana, 2016
- Pool: 4:34.13, Allison Schmitt, Georgia, 2010
200 IM Prelims
- B1G Record: 1:54.97, Siobhan Haughey, Michgian, 2016
- B1G Meet: 1:54.97, Siobhan Haughey, Michigan, 2016
- Pool: 1:53.56, Julia Smit, Stanford, 2010
50 Free Prelims
- B1G Record: 21.70, Zhesi Li, Ohio State, 2016
- B1G Meet: 21.84, Ivy Martin, Wisconsin, 2013
- Pool: 21.89, Kara Lynn Joyce, Georgia, 2005
