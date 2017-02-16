Defending Big Ten Champ Siobhan Haughey DQs in 200 IM for Back Touch

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending Big Ten champion and 2016 Olympian from Hong Kong Siobhan Haughey of Michigan hit the wall first tonight in the 200 IM final at Big Tens, but a disqualification dashed her hopes at repeating the title.

The disqualification was for failure to finish on her back in the backstroke leg of the race.

If it weren’t for the disqualification, Haughey would have won by a large margin and broken her conference record 1:54.97 by nearly a second. Her splits (24.54/28.97/32.77/27.84) add up to 1:54.12. She was able to hold off Indiana’s Lilly King throughout the race, not even losing her lead in King’s signature breaststroke leg.

The disqualification cost Michigan a crucial 32 points. Prior to the start of tonight’s 400 medley, the Michigan team sits third in the point standings with 309 to Wisconsin’s 326.5 and leader Indiana’s 329.

Haughey is seeded first going into both the 100 freestyle tomorrow and the 200 freestyle on Saturday.