2017 Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Big Ten Women’s Championships are already shaping up to be a fast meet, after last night’s two events each saw a new conference record. First, Minnesota popped off a a close win in the medley relay over Indiana, despite Lilly King’s fastest 50 breaststroke medley split in history, breaking Wisconsin’s six-year-old conference record. Then, the Michigan team cut three seconds from their own Big Ten 800 free relay record to win the event by five seconds.

Tonight, we will see King take on the conference champions from the past two seasons in the 200 IM, Siobhan Haughey of Michigan, who set the conference record and took the event last season, and the 2015 champion Clara Smiddy. We’ll also see an incredibly packed 500 free final; the top eight were separated by less than three seconds this morning. Michigan’s G Ryan is the top seed, but they will have to hold off Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge, Michigan’s Rose Bi, and Ohio State’s Lindsey Clary, along with the rest of the field, all within in striking distance. Li Zhesi of Ohio State will be chasing her own Big Ten conference record in the 50 free, after taking the meet record and just missing the conference mark this morning. Then, the session will wrap with 1- meter diving finals and the 400 medley relay, which Indiana comes in seeded first with 3:32.10.

500 FREE FINALS

B1G Record: 4:34.28, G Ryan, Michigan, 2016

B1G Meet: 4:35.19, Haley Lips, Indiana, 2016

Pool: 4:34.13, Allison Schmitt, Georgia, 2010

A Qualifying: 4:36.30

B Provisional: 4:47.79

G Ryan of Michigan just missed their conference record time by .12 to win the 500 free tonight, swimming 4:34.40. They were able to take down Haley Lips’s meet record from last season, however, by over half a second. They won by a big margin, going 2 for 2 in conference championships after last night’s 800 free relay win and outswimming Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge by nearly three seconds. Runge finished in 4:37.38, just outdoing Purdue’s Kaersten Meitz‘s 4:37.45.

Lindsey Clary finished fourth in 3:27.65 fro Ohio State, followed by Becca Postoll of Michigan in 4:38.16. Danielle Valley of Wisconsin was sixth with 4:38.21, followed by Rose Bi, who rounded out Michigan’s three-swimmer A final with 4:39.17. (That time was a bit slow for Bi, who has been 3:34.63 this season.) Valerie Slowing of Northwestern finished eighth with 4:43.76.

200 IM FINALS

B1G Record: 1:54.97, S iobhan Haughey, Michigan, 2016

iobhan Haughey, Michigan, 2016 B1G Meet: 1:54.97 , Siobhan Haughey, Michigan, 2016

Siobhan Haughey, Michigan, 2016 Pool: 1:53.56, Julia Smit, Stanford, 2010

A Qualifying: 1:55.35

B Provisional: 2:01.59

Lilly King, Indiana: 1:55.90 Clara Smiddy, Michigan: 1:56.15 Meg Bailey, Ohio State: 1:57.75

In a field packed with talent, including the 2016 Big Ten champion Siobhan Haughey and 2015 Big Ten champion Clara Smiddy, both out of Michigan, Indiana’s Lilly King rose to the top of the 200 IM. She finished the race in 1:55.90, splitting 25.30, 30.08, 32.04, and 28.48. Close behind King (and in front of her until the breaststroke leg), was Smiddy, who finished the race second in 1:56.15. Ohio State was able to grab some big third-place points from Meg Bailey, who took third with 1:57.75.

Iowa’s Emma Sougstad took fourth in 1:57.98, followed by Northwestern’s Melissa Postoll with 1:58.23 and Wisconsin’s Jessica Unicomb in 1:58.31. Christina Jensen rounded out the field with 1:59.12 for seventh.

Defending champion Haughey was disqualified because she “did not finish on [her] back” in the backstroke leg. If it weren’t for the disqualification, she would have won by a large margin and broken the conference record by nearly a second. Her splits (24.54/28.97/32.77/27.84) add up to 1:54.12.

50 FREE FINALS

B1G Record: 21.70, Li Zhesi, Ohio State, 2016

B1G Meet: 21.75, Li Zhesi , Ohio State, 2017

Pool: 21.75, Li Zhesi , Ohio State, 2017

A Qualifying: 21.80

B Provisional: 22.99

Li Zhesi, Ohio State: 21.48 Chase Kinney, Wisconsin: 22.14 Mary Warren, Northwestern: 22.29

After setting a Big Ten meet record this morning in prelims, Li Zhesi of Ohio State came back tonight nearly a quarter of a second faster in the 50 free, blasting 21.48 to take down her own Big Ten record 21.70 from November. That time is faster than anything any other woman has swam this NCAA season, just outdoing Tennessee’s Madeline Banic‘s 21.54 from SECs yesterday (Olivia Smoliga was 21.56 yesterday, and Abbey Weitzeil has been 21.64 this season). Li was the only swimmer under the NCAA ‘A’ cut in the field, and she came in over half a second ahead of her competitors.

Second went to Chase Kinney of Wisconsin in 22.14, followed by Northwestern’s Mary Warren in 22.29. Wisconsin’s Emmy Sehman was next in 22.33, followed by Danielle Nack of Minnesota (22.36), Catie Deloof of Michigan with 22.42, Rachel Bukowski of Michigan State with 22.51, and Kaitlin Saloky of Penn State with 22.60.

1-METER DIVING FINALS

B1G Record: 375.70, Christina Loukas, Indiana, 2008

B1G Meet: 370.30, Kelci Bryant, Minnesota, 2011

A Qualifying: 265.00

400 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS