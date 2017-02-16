Indiana’s Rockett, King, Dalesandro, & Spears Set B1G 400 Medley Mark

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight, the Indiana medley relay of Alexandra Rockett, Lilly King, Gia Dalesandro, and Holly Spears smashed the Big Ten record set at last year’s NCAAs by clocking 3:28.89 to last season’s 3:30.13.

You can see a split comparison below (2016 | 2017):

As you can see here, the biggest improvement came from Dalesandro, who dropped nearly a second from 2016 to now. King and Rockett each saw about quarter-second drops as well (King from her own time, and Rockett from her predecessor).

King’s 56.53 split outdid the rest of the breaststroke field tonight by nearly two seconds. Dalesandro also posted the fastest split of the field in her stroke, butterflying her way to 51.12.

They also took down the Purdue pool record of 3:29.76 set by Arizona’s Ana Agy, Annie Chandler, Whitney Lopus, and Justine Schluntz back in 2010.