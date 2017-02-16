Indiana’s Rockett, King, Dalesandro, & Spears Set B1G 400 Medley Mark

  0 Hannah Hecht | February 16th, 2017 | Big Ten, College, News, Records

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight, the Indiana medley relay of Alexandra Rockett, Lilly King, Gia Dalesandroand Holly Spears smashed the Big Ten record set at last year’s NCAAs by clocking 3:28.89 to last season’s 3:30.13.

You can see a split comparison below (2016 | 2017):

As you can see here, the biggest improvement came from Dalesandro, who dropped nearly a second from 2016 to now. King and Rockett each saw about quarter-second drops as well (King from her own time, and Rockett from her predecessor).

King’s 56.53 split outdid the rest of the breaststroke field  tonight by nearly two seconds. Dalesandro also posted the fastest split of the field in her stroke, butterflying her way to 51.12.

They also took down the Purdue pool record of 3:29.76 set by Arizona’s Ana Agy, Annie Chandler, Whitney Lopus, and Justine Schluntz back in 2010.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht grew up in Kansas and spent most of her childhood trying to convince coaches to let her swim backstroke in freestyle sets. She took her passion to Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa and swam at NAIA Nationals all four years. After graduating in 2015, she moved to …

Read More »