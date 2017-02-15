Waddell, Horejsi, Nack, Avestruz Take B1G 200 Medley Record for MN

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Freshman Tevyn Waddell, freshman Lindsey Horejsi, junior Danielle Nack, and sophomore Zoe Avestruz teamed up tonight to take down the Big Ten Conference, the Big Ten meet, the Purdue pool, and the University of Minnesota team records to win the conference championship tonight in the 200 medley relay.

The performance edged out the former Wisconsin conference mark 1:35.71 set by Maggie Meyer, Ashley Wanland, Caroline Palm, and Beckie Thompson back in 2011. It also overtook Meyer, Wanland, Christine Zweigers, and Thompson’s 1:36.39 Big Ten meet record, and the University of Arizona’s 1:35.75 pool record.

Though none of the Minnesota swimmers had the fastest split of the field in any of their strokes, they had no true weak spot; each swimmer’s splits came within the top three splits in the field for their chosen stroke. This overall consistency was able to rocket Minnesota ahead of some of the swimmers in the field with faster individual splits, including Lilly King of Indiana, Chase Kinney of Wisconsin, and Zhesi Li of Ohio State.

You can see the team’s splits from tonight below: