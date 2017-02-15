2017 Big Ten Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

The first two event finals of the 2017 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships are kicking off tonight at the Boilermaker Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Indiana. The only two events of the night will be the 800 free relay and the 200 medley relay, giving fans the chance to see a high-profile preview of both the freestyling and stroke action to come over the course of the meet.

200 Yard Medley Relay – Final

  • B1G Conference Record: 1:35.71 (2011: Wisconsin – Meyer, Wanland, Palm, Thompson)
  • B1G Meet Record: 1:36.29 (2009: Wisconsin – Meyer, Wanland, Zweigers, Thompson)
  • Pool Record: 1:35.75 (2010: Univ of Arizona – Agy, Chandler, Campbell, Schluntz 1:37.21)
  • A NCAA Qualifying:1:37.21
  • B NCAA Provisional: 1:37.71
  1. Minnesota (Tevyn Waddell, Lindsey Horesji, Danielle Nack, Zoe Avestruz): 1:35.55
  2. Indiana (Kennedy Goss, Lilly King, Gia Dalesandro, Alexandra Rockett): 1:35.74
  3. Wisconsin (Jessica Unicomb, Marissa Berg, Elizabeth Nelson, Chase Kinney): 1:36.41

In an incredibly tight race, Minnesota barely outswam the 200 medley field to take down defending champions Indiana. Tevyn Waddell got the team off to a quick start with 24.52, outdone only by Wisconsin’s Jessica Unicomb, and outpacing Indiana backstroker Kennedy Goss by nearly half a second. In the breaststroke leg, as expected, the indomitable Lilly King blasted a 25.55 split to overtake the lead for Indiana. Gia Dalesandro was able to hold the lead for the Hoosiers through the fly leg with a 23.08. (However, Ohio State’s Zhesi Li had the fastest fly of the field with a blazing 22.32 split.) The race came down to the final 50, and Minnesota’s Zoe Avestruz was able to chase down Indiana’s Alexandra Rockett, posting 21.33 to Rockett‘s 22.08. (And, though they were too far out of the running to catch Indiana and Minnesota, Wisconsin actually posted the fastest anchor split with Chase Kinney‘s 21.28.)

The Minnesota team came out of the race with 1:35.55 for new Big Ten Conference, Big Ten meet, and Purdue pool records.

800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Final

  • B1G Conference Record: 6:58.54 (2/17/2016: Michigan – Rose Bi, Siobhan Haughey, Gabby Deloof, G Ryan
  • B1G Meet Record: 6:58.54 (2/17/2016: Michigan – Rose Bi, Siobhan Haughey, G Deloof, G Ryan)
  • Pool Record: 6:55.61 (2010: Univ of Georgia – Scroggy, Romano, Nauta, Schmitt)
  • A NCAA Qualifying: 7:05.68
  • B NCAA Provisional: 7:08.93

