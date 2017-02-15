Chase Kalisz Rocks 1:41.2 200 IM to Break Lochte’s SEC Meet Record

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Georgia’s Chase Kalisz wiped one of Ryan Lochte‘s swims from the SEC record book on Wednesday night at the 2017 SEC Championships, breaking the 200 IM SEC Meet Record in 1:41.28. That knocked about a half second off Lochte’s prevously record of 1:41.76 from the 2005 SEC Championships.

Kalisz’s Splits by Stroke:

Fly- 22.54

Back- 25.62

Breast- 28.39

Free- 24.73

Kalisz trailed through the front half of the race, sitting in 4th after the backstroke leg. He made a big move with his 28.39 breast split, however, and took the lead as the swimmers turned at the 150. Florida’s Mark Szaranek made a big push on the final 50, clocking a 24.16 free split to Kalisz’s 24.73. It was just shy of enough, though, as Kalisz held on to touch 2 hundredths ahead of Szaranek (1:41.30) and win his first title of the 2017 SEC Championships. Both swimmers hit the NCAA ‘A’ qualifying standard.