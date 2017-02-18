2017 Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night was a monumental night for Big Ten swimming, as Indiana sophomore Lilly King smashed the first American record of the 2017 collegiate postseason. She chopped a full half-second from her own American record set at 2016 NCAAs to go from 56.85 to 56.30, winning the event by 2.6 seconds over a packed field.

The same session saw another pair of Big Ten record swims from Indiana senior Gia Dalesandro in the 100 fly, who went 50.45 for fifth in the all-time rankings, and Michigan sophomore Siobhan Haughey in 200 free, who defended her title in the 200 free and cut a half second to take the conference, meet, and pool record trifecta. That swim brought on some redemption for the Hong Kong Olympic semi-finalist, who finished first but disqualified the 200 IM the night before.

At the end of the night yesterday, Michigan had made up for the points lost in that IM swim, retaking a narrow overall lead with 805.5 to second-place Indiana’s 791. Minnesota sits third with 753 and Wisconsin fourth with 741.

This morning, we’ll see the final prelims session of Big Ten Conference Championship, featuring a 200 back field led by Indiana’s Canadian Olympian Kennedy Goss, a 100 free sprint showdown between Haughey and Ohio State junior Li Zhesi, a 200 breast sure to be dominated by King and Minnesota’s senior Canadian Olympian Kierra Smith, and a 200 fly race featuring freshman former junior national teamer Vanessa Krause of Indiana versus the senior veteran Dalesandro.

200 Yard Back – Prelims

B1G Record: 1:49.92 2010 Kate Fesenko, Indiana

B1G Meet: 1:51.32 2010 Kate Fesenko, Indiana

Pool: 1:49.92 2010 Kate Fesenko, IND

1:51.95 A NCAA Qualifying

1:59.19 B NCAA Provisional

100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

B1G Record: 47.24 2015 Ivy Martin, Wisconsin

B1G Meet: 47.58 2/21/2015 Ivy Martin, Wisconsin

Pool: 47.50 2005 Kara Lynn Joyce, UGA

47.69 A NCAA Qualifying

49.99 B NCAA Provisional

200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

B1G Record: 2:05.64 11/12/2016 Lilly King , Minnesota

B1G Meet: 2:05.98 2/23/2013 Haley Spencer, Minnesota

Pool: 2:07.30 2015 Emily Fogle, Purdue

2:07.33 A NCAA Qualifying

2:15.99 B NCAA Provisional

200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

B1G Record: 1:53.95 2014 Gia Dalesandro, Indiana

B1G Meet: 1:53.95 2/23/2014 Gia Dalesandro, Indiana

Pool: 1:52.39 2010 Elaine Breeden, STAN

1:54.01 A NCAA Qualifying

1:59.59 B NCAA Provisional

Platform Diving – Finals