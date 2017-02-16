Caeleb Dressel Blasts Personal Best 44.21 for 100 Fly SEC Meet Record

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

Live results

Live Video

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel has been on fire this meet, and he continued his dominant performance with a new SEC Meet Record in tonight’s 100 fly final. Sticking with his traditional style of zero breaths on the last 25, Dressel earned his 2nd individual gold of the meet, turning in a 44.21 to top the field by nearly a second and a half. Teammate Jan Switkowski finished 2nd in 45.59 to secure a Florida 1-2 in the event.

Dressel’s Splits:

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time Caeleb Dressel 20.51 23.70 44.21

With that, he took down his own former Meet Record of 44.80 from last season’s SEC Meet, and secured a 3-peat of SEC titles in the event. It also took a couple tenths off his previous best 44.40 from last season’s NCAA meet. Dressel is now within 4 tenths of Tom Shields’ American Record of 43.84, and will get another shot at that record at NCAAs next month.