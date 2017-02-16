Sarah Gibson Sets SEC Meet Record with 50.7 100 Fly

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

Live results

Live Video

Texas A&M’s Sarah Gibson won her 2nd SEC title of the meet on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, earning back-to-back title in the 100 fly. Gibson, a senior, broke the SEC Meet Record en route to her victory. Her winning time of 50.71 cleared the former record of 50.87 set by teammate Beryl Gastaldello when she won the SEC title in 2015.

Gibson’s Splits:

1st 50: 23.74

2nd 50: 26.97

Final Time: 50.71

Gibsonl was locked in battle with Georgia’s transfer junior Chelsea Britt, as Britt led the way by 3 tenths at the 75-yard mark. Gibson made a big move on the back half, though, outsplitting Britt 13.34 to 13.90. She touched the wall just 2 tenths ahead of Britt, who earned silver in a quick 50.93. Both swimmers were well under the NCAA ‘A’ standard of 51.49, and Tennessee’s bronze medalist Maddy Banic was just a hundredth shy of that mark to take 3rd in 51.50.