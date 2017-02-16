Chase Kalisz Downs Another SEC Meet Record with 3:36.2 400 IM

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
- Live results
- Live Video
A day after taking down Ryan Lochte’s SEC Meet Record in the 200 IM, Georgia’s Chase Kalisz completed a sweep of the IM titles with a 3:36.21 to set another SEC Meet Record. Kalisz was l0cked in another close battle with Florida’s Mark Szaranek, but held off Szaranek’s freestyle charge to win by 3 tenths.
With that, Kalisz took down the former SEC Meet Record of 3:36.89 that he set back in 2014, and demolished the Pool Record he set this morning at 3:40.93. Szaranek was also the former Meet Record, clocking a 3:36.54 for a new Florida school record.
Splits Comparison by 50:
|Swimmer
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|3rd 50
|4th 50
|5th 50
|6th 50
|7th 50
|8th 50
|Final Time
|Chase Kalisz
|23.40
|26.33
|27.90
|26.93
|30.00
|30.45
|25.99
|25.21
|3:36.21
|Mark Szaranek
|23.49
|27.16
|27.88
|26.98
|30.30
|30.49
|25.67
|24.57
|3:36.54
Splits Comparison by 100:
|Swimmer
|100 Fly Split
|100 Back Split
|100 Breast Split
|100 Free Split
|Final Time
|Chase Kalisz
|49.73
|54.83
|1:00.45
|51.20
|3:36.21
|Mark Szaranek
|50.65
|54.86
|1:00.79
|50.24
|3:36.54
Both Kalisz and Szaranek were well under the NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 3:40.76.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!