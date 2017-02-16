Chase Kalisz Downs Another SEC Meet Record with 3:36.2 400 IM

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

A day after taking down Ryan Lochte’s SEC Meet Record in the 200 IM, Georgia’s Chase Kalisz completed a sweep of the IM titles with a 3:36.21 to set another SEC Meet Record. Kalisz was l0cked in another close battle with Florida’s Mark Szaranek, but held off Szaranek’s freestyle charge to win by 3 tenths.

With that, Kalisz took down the former SEC Meet Record of 3:36.89 that he set back in 2014, and demolished the Pool Record he set this morning at 3:40.93. Szaranek was also the former Meet Record, clocking a 3:36.54 for a new Florida school record.

Splits Comparison by 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 5th 50 6th 50 7th 50 8th 50 Final Time Chase Kalisz 23.40 26.33 27.90 26.93 30.00 30.45 25.99 25.21 3:36.21 Mark Szaranek 23.49 27.16 27.88 26.98 30.30 30.49 25.67 24.57 3:36.54

Splits Comparison by 100:

Swimmer 100 Fly Split 100 Back Split 100 Breast Split 100 Free Split Final Time Chase Kalisz 49.73 54.83 1:00.45 51.20 3:36.21 Mark Szaranek 50.65 54.86 1:00.79 50.24 3:36.54

Both Kalisz and Szaranek were well under the NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 3:40.76.