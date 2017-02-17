Connor Oslin Smashes Lochte’s SEC Meet Record with 44.7 100 Back

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alabama fielded a loaded backstroke group on Friday night at the 2017 SEC Championships that included Connor Oslin, Luke Kaliszak, and Christopher Reid. In a close battle to the finish with teammate Kaliszak, Oslin managed to earn his 3rd consecutive SEC title in the event, doing so in record fashion with his 44.73. His time took down the previous SEC Meet Record of 45.19 set by U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte at the 2005 SEC Championships.

Kaliszak had the early lead in the race, taking it out in a 21.34 to Oslin’s 21.48. Oslin made his move on the back half, however, churning out a 23.25 on the 2nd 50 to Kaliszak’s 23.69.

Splits Comparison: Oslin vs. Kaliszak by 50

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time
Connor Oslin 21.48 23.25 44.73
Luke Kaliszak 21.34 23.69 45.03

Splits Comparison: Oslin vs. Kaliszak by 25

Swimmer 1st 25 2nd 25 3rd 25 4th 25 Final Time
Connor Oslin 10.43 11.05 11.63 11.62 44.73
Luke Kaliszak 10.25 11.09 11.78 11.91 45.03

In addition to his gold medal and SEC Meet Record, Oslin’s 100 back now makes him the 6th fastest performer of all time in the event.

