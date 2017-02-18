Yale Women Take Home 1st Ivy Title Since 1979

2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Day Four

The Yale Bulldogs controlled the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships from the beginning, only trailing second place Harvard for three events. It marked the first time since 1997 that neither Princeton nor Harvard was Ivy champion.

1650 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: M 15:57.34 2009 Alice Aemisegger, Princeton .

Pool Record: P 16:18.75 2012 Eva Fabian, Yale

After a second in the 500 and a first in the 1000, Yale’s Cailley Silbert ended the meet with a win and a pool record in the 1650 free, going 16:17.28. Just like in the 1000, Penn freshman Grace Ferry was runner-up (16:27.38) and Harvard senior Willa Wang touched third (16:28.98).

200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: M 1:55.14 2016 Lindsay Temple, Princeton

Pool Record: P 1:54.49 2016 Vera Koprivova, Rutgers

Heidi VanderWel of Yale added a victory in the 200 back to the one she’d earned in the 100 on Day Three; she led a 1-2-3 Bulldog sweep with 1:55.21. Second and third went to teammates Olivia Jameson and Destiny Nelson in 1:56.48 and 1:56.86, respectively.

100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: M 48.66 2011 Megan Waters, Princeton

Pool Record: P 48.92 2014 Lisa Boyce, Princeton

Yale sprinter Bella Hindley erased the meet and pool records in the 100 free, and broke her school record as well, with a 48.64 final swim. Harvard freshman Miki Dahlke (48.90) edged Yale senior Kina Zhou (48.92) for second; both women came in under the previous pool record.

200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: M 2:09.37 2010 Susan Kim, Yale

Pool Record: P 2:13.70 2016 Rachel Stoddard, Rutgers

Cha O’Leary of Yale destroyed the pool record while winning her second breaststroke event: after Friday’s victory in the 100, O’Leary went 2:10.95 to earn gold in the 200. Finishing in the same order as in the 100 were runner-up Meagan Popp of Harvard (2:13.26) and her teammate Geordie Enoch (2:14.41). Penn’s Ellie Grimes lowered her own school record to 2:15.35 with her sixth-place swim.

200 Yard Butterfly

Meet Record: M 1:54.60 2013 Alex Forrester, Yale

Pool Record: P 1:56.99 2012 Alex Forrester, Yale

Harvard’s Brittany Usinger swept the butterfly events with a 1:57.28 victory in the 200 fly. Yale’s Sydney Hirschi placed second with 1:57.56. Harvard sophomore Sonia Wang took third in 1:58.02.

3-Meter Diving

Pool Record: P 326.55 2016 Alyssa Black, Rutgers

Yale senior Lilybet MacRae ended her illustrious Ivy career with a pool record in the 3-meter diving event, garnering 340.85 points. Harvard’s Jing Leung came in just behind with 337.45 points, while Talbot Paulsen of Yale finished third in 319.00.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Meet Record: M 3:18.09 2016 Yale

Pool Record: P 3:19.68 2014 Princeton

Yale completed its sweep of relays for the second year in a row; this time around the Bulldogs set all five championship records as well. Zhou (49.39), Kate Rogers (49.65), Lili Margitai (50.08) and Hindley (48.11) combined for a winning 3:17.23 ahead of Harvard (Jerrica Li, Mei Lynn Colby, Gabby Sims, and Dahlke) and Brown (Maddie Salesky, Sarah Cronin, Tatiana Predella, and Marley Cross). Brown’s 3:19.68 set a program record for the Bears. Cornell (Cari Stankaitis, Ellie Belilos, Sarah Baturka, and Helen Hsu) also broke a school record with 3:23.13, which was good enough for sixth place.

Final Standings