Budapest überdenkt Bewerbung für Olympia 2024

Yale Women Take Home 1st Ivy Title Since 1979 The Yale Bulldogs controlled the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships from the beginning, only trailing second place Harvard for three events.

Julia Cook Breaks Two Texas State Records At Class 5A Championships Bryan junior Julia Cook broke a pair of Texas overall and class 5A state records at the 5A state championships Saturday. Austin’s Grant Reed and Brenham’s Hudson Smith each broke a pair of class 5A records as Dallas Highland Park won the boys title and Magnolia the girls.

2017 SEC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap The men’s 200 breast is one of the top races to watch, with Auburn’s defending SEC champ Michael Duderstadt, Missouri’s Fabian Schwingenschlogl, Alabama’s Anton McKee, and South Carolina’s Nils Wich-Glasen contending.