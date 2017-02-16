Bystander CPR Saves Young Swimmer from Shallow Water Blackout

Following a near drowning at a middle school pool in Edgewood, Maryland last Friday the actions of a coach, parent, and fellow teammate saved the life of a 16 year old swimmer.

According to a news release, a 911 call came in to the Harford County Emergency Operations Center reporting a non-breathing, 16-year old female swimmer. Once the firefighters arrived, they found the swimmer out of the pool awake and talking.

The crew was informed that the swimmer did not surface whilst participating in a swim-a-thon competition. A teammate assisted her to the surface of the water, where a parent removed her and the coach performed CPR.