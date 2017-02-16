Maxime Rooney Clips 17-18 NAG With 1:33.0 200 Free at SECs

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

Live results

Live Video

Florida freshman Maxime Rooney took down a 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 free during day 3 prelims of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. Rooney turned in a time of 1:33.05, setting himself up as the top seed for finals by over a second. That cleared the former mark of 1:33.07 set by Tom Kremer in 2013, and shaved over a half second off his previous best time of 1:33.70 from the 2016 North Coast Section Championships in California.

Rooney’s Splits By 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time Maxime Rooney 21.64 23.59 23.93 23.89 1:33.05

Rooney’s Splits By 100:

Swimmer 1st 100 2nd 100 Final Time Maxime Rooney 45.23 47.82 1:33.05

Rooney will still have a handful of opportunities to lower the record even further before he turns 19 in April. His first chance to lower it will be in tonight’s final, where he’ll swim alongside teammate Khader Baqlah and South Carolina’s 500 free SEC champion Fynn Minuth. If his 1:31.54 split on the 800 free relay is any indicator, we could definitely see Rooney re-break the record tonight.