Mallory Comerford Becomes 9th-Fastest 100 Freestyler All-Time At 47.00

  Jared Anderson | February 16th, 2017 | ACC, College, National, News

2017 ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford cracked the top 10 all-time in the women’s 100 yard freestyle, going 47.00 in prelims of the ACC Championships.

Comerford is on the cusp of becoming just the 9th swimmer ever to break 47 in the event if she can drop any time in the final tonight. The current top 10 all-time:

Top Female 100 Yard Freestylers All-Time:

  1. Simone Manuel – 46.09
  2. Abbey Weitzeil – 46.29
  3. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace – 46.61
  4. Missy Franklin – 46.66
  5. Olivia Smoliga – 46.70
  6. Natalie Coughlin – 46.84
  7. Lia Neal – 46.84
  8. Margo Geer – 46.86
  9. Mallory Comerford – 47.00
  10. Megan Romano – 47.01

The swim was a solid drop for Comerford, who was 47.36 at the College Challenge back in November. But prior to this season, Comerford’s best had been a 48.31 from the 2016 ACC Championships. That means Comerford has dropped 1.3 seconds over one calendar year in the race, while besting her PR three times. Comerford started the season going 47.89 at the SMU Classic one month before the College Challenge.

Comerford will likely get two 100 freestyles to swim tonight – once individually and once with the Louisville 400 free relay. The Cardinals are currently running third in a tight ACC points battle that could come down to the final relay.

