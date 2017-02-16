How The 2017 Worlds Schedule Will Impact Top Multi-Event Swimmers

The 2017 World Championships will be the focus event for the 2017 calendar year in the pool, and has undergone some noticeable changes in terms of scheduling compared to the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

While the same events will be contested on the same day at the upcoming worlds, the orders of the events have changed which could potentially alter a few multi-event swimmers lineups.

The most notable change affects American swimming phenom Katie Ledecky, who in 2015 managed to win the 200-1500 freestyles. This year, it might be more difficult as on day three she’ll have to compete in the 200 freestyle semifinals, and then right away compete in the 1500 freestyle final. Ledecky is as close to a shoe-in as possible in the 1500 freestyle, so it might not be as bad to have the 200 first. At the 2015 World Championships she had to race the 200 freestyle semifinal shortly after the 1500 freestyle final, and ended up qualifying for the final in sixth overall.

As for Katinka Hosszu, her event lineup actually gets easier at these world championships. In 2015 she had to compete in the 200m IM final right after her 100 backstroke semifinal, so she ended up scratching the 100 back semi after taking the top seed in prelims. At these worlds, the 100 back is moved up in the event lineup on day two, giving her more time to prep for what’s arguably her best race, and likely give her the opportunity to swim the 100 back as well.

Sarah Sjostrom will be in the clear as far as her event lineup (that she’ll likely swim) is concerned. Sjostrom usually sticks to the 50, 100, 200 freestyles along with the 50 and 100 fly. She’ll need to swim the 50m freestyle semifinal prior to the 50m butterfly final, however she has plenty of time between those two events. She’ll also need to swim the 50 fly semifinal after the 100 freestyle final, but again will have several events in-between.

On the men’s side assuming Sun Yang competes in the 200-1500 freestyles, he’ll have no conflicts between events. All his events are fairly wide-spread over the week.

Kosuke Hagino usually swims an ever-changing event schedule that sometimes includes the backstroke races, and sometimes includes the freestyle races. It’s a safe bet to say he’ll likely be competing in the 200 and 400 IMs. Considering what he usually swims, there aren’t any events that would directly conflict with the IM races. The biggest difficulty would be if he were to swim the 100m backstroke final, which would be the same day as the 200 free final, if he were to race that as well. The 200 back and 400 freestyle races would also create no conflict in terms of doubling up on events.

On their website, Budapest 2017 doesn’t have the date of the women’s 100m freestyle semifinal listed, although it’s assumed it will be on day five. The heats are on day five, and the finals are listed as being on day six, which would mean the semifinals have to be on day five.

Check out the chart below outlining the differences between the 2015 and 2017 World Championships schedules: