2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Live on ACC Network Extra 6 – 8:30PM

It’s the final day of the 2017 ACC Women’s Championships, with 7 women’s events and one men’s diving competition left and NC State looking to snap Virginia’s 9-year run atop the conference. The team battle is still extremely close (NC State leads by 26.5, which is about the value of 1 A final swim), and the team that earns the most scoring opportunities in this morning’s prelims session will probably be the team that ultimately wins the conference crown tonight.

NC State’s Alexia Zevnik will be looking for her third individual win, which would likely sew up the conference’s Swimmer of the Year honor, as all the other candidates have already lost an individual race. Zevnik will probably swim the 200 back after winning the 100 back last night, but could also take on the 100 free.

200 free champ Mallory Comerford of Louisville will look to add the 100 free title to her collection, 100 breast winner Laura Simon of Virginia goes after the 200 breast, and tonight, 500 free winner Leah Smith gets to chase the 1650 free title.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Atlanta.

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Zevnik, NCSU – 1:51.03 Nazieblo, VT – 1:53.04 Haan, NCSU – 1:53.47 Treuth, ND – 1:53.86 Moffitt, UNC – 1:53.96 Glover, NCSU – 1:54.60 Donnelly, VT – 1:55.17 Kendzior, LOU – 1:55.19

It was a great 200 backstroke prelim for NC State, with the Wolfpack putting three swimmers into the A final. Even better for the Pack? Virginia, coming off the loss of last year’s ACC champ Courtney Bartholomew, put zero swimmers into scoring position in the event. That might give NC State upwards of 70 points tonight compared to zero for the Cavaliers.

Alexia Zevnik sits first in 1:51.03. She’s chasing her third win of the meet after taking the 200 IM and 100 backstroke earlier this week. She’s joined by Elise Haan (3rd, 1:53.47) and freshman Mackenzie Glover (6th, 1:54.60) in the final tonight.

Virginia Tech’s Klaudia Nazieblo splits up the two Wolfpack members at the top with the 2-seed. UNC’s star flyer/backstroker Hellen Moffitt made the final but was 1.8 seconds off her best time, meaning she’s likely to have plenty more in the tank for tonight. She sits just behind Notre Dame’s Alice Treuth, who had a huge swim to rocket to 4th this morning.

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Men’s Platform Diving – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s Platform Diving – Prelims

Top 8 qualifiers:

Women’s 1650 Free – Slower Heats

Early leaders: