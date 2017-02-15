Michigan’s Bi, Haughey, Gabby Deloof, & Ryan Break B1G 800 Free Record

  0 Hannah Hecht | February 15th, 2017 | Big Ten, College, News, Records

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Michigan women’s team has put together an 800 free dream team the likes of which the Big Ten Conference has never seen before. And they just keep getting better. Tonight, the relay of Rose Bi, Siobhan Haughey, Gabby Deloof, and G Ryan came together for 6:55.34 to blast their own record 6:58.54 from last year’s Big Tens out of the water.

The swim took down their own Big Ten conference and meet records, along with the Purdue pool record from back in 2010, a 6:55.61 set by the Georgia team of Morgan Scroggy, Megan Romano, Chelsea Nauta, and Allison Schmitt. Notably, the swim also outdoes the #1-in-the-country Stanford team’s season-best, another 6:55.54 from Katie Ledecky, Katie Drabot, Simone Manuel, and Ella Eastin.

Michigan Big Ten Record Splits (2016/2017):

  1. Rose Bi: 1:46.08/ 1:45.05
  2. Siobhan Haughey: 1:42.43/ 1:42.53
  3. Gabby Deloof: 1:45.81/ 1:43.71
  4. G Ryan: 1:44.22/ 1:44.05

From here, you can see that the bulk of the improvement came from Bi and Deloof, with Bi dropping a second from 2016 to now and Deloof dropping nearly two. This performance bodes very well for the individual 200 later this week. Olympic semifinalist Haughey comes into the event seeded first with her individual Big Ten record 1:42.93 from November. Deloof and Ryan come into the event seeded fourth and fifth, with 1:45.14 and 1:45.67, respectively. Even adjusting for the relay start, each of them are clearly set to see a big improvement that could allow them to challenge Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (seeded second, 1:43.18) and/or Indiana’s Kennedy Goss (seeded third, 1:45.06) in the individual event.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht grew up in Kansas and spent most of her childhood trying to convince coaches to let her swim backstroke in freestyle sets. She took her passion to Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa and swam at NAIA Nationals all four years. After graduating in 2015, she moved to …

Read More »