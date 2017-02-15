Michigan’s Bi, Haughey, Gabby Deloof, & Ryan Break B1G 800 Free Record

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Michigan women’s team has put together an 800 free dream team the likes of which the Big Ten Conference has never seen before. And they just keep getting better. Tonight, the relay of Rose Bi, Siobhan Haughey, Gabby Deloof, and G Ryan came together for 6:55.34 to blast their own record 6:58.54 from last year’s Big Tens out of the water.

The swim took down their own Big Ten conference and meet records, along with the Purdue pool record from back in 2010, a 6:55.61 set by the Georgia team of Morgan Scroggy, Megan Romano, Chelsea Nauta, and Allison Schmitt. Notably, the swim also outdoes the #1-in-the-country Stanford team’s season-best, another 6:55.54 from Katie Ledecky, Katie Drabot, Simone Manuel, and Ella Eastin.

Michigan Big Ten Record Splits (2016/2017):

From here, you can see that the bulk of the improvement came from Bi and Deloof, with Bi dropping a second from 2016 to now and Deloof dropping nearly two. This performance bodes very well for the individual 200 later this week. Olympic semifinalist Haughey comes into the event seeded first with her individual Big Ten record 1:42.93 from November. Deloof and Ryan come into the event seeded fourth and fifth, with 1:45.14 and 1:45.67, respectively. Even adjusting for the relay start, each of them are clearly set to see a big improvement that could allow them to challenge Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (seeded second, 1:43.18) and/or Indiana’s Kennedy Goss (seeded third, 1:45.06) in the individual event.