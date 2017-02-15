Caeleb Dressel Ties Fastest Split Ever with 17.86 on 200 Free Relay

  Lauren Neidigh | February 15th, 2017

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As if a 17.90 freestyle split on last night’s 200 medley relay wasn’t enough, Florida’s Caeleb Dressel stepped up his game again on day 2 of the 2017 SEC Championships. Dressel took on the 2nd leg of Florida’s 200 free relay, busting out a 17.86 to tie USC’s Vlad Morozov for the fastest 50 free relay split of all time. Morozov clocked that time on the 3rd leg of USC’s 200 free relay at the 2013 NCAA Championships.

Dressel was nearly a second faster than anyone else, as Missouri’s Michael Chadwick turned in the 2nd fastest split with an 18.64 on the 2nd leg.

Dressel is now the only man to have ever broken 18 seconds on a relay split mutiple times, and will have more opportunities at the NCAA Championships next month. This is his 3rd gold of the meet after earning gold in the 200 medley relay and winning tonight’s 50 free final in 18.41.

