Heavily-Favored Yale Women Break 2 Ivy Relay Records on Day 1

2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

The heavily-favored Yale Bulldogs opened the 2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a pair of Ivy League, pool, and program records on Wednesday evening at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center on the Brown University campus.

Heidi Vanderwel (24.77), Cha O’Leary (27.69), Maddy Zimmerman (23.46) and Bella Hindley (21.79) combined for a blistering 1:37.71, taking 1.35 seconds off the Ivy League record that the Bulldogs had set last year. Following Yale, and also touching the wall under the meet mark with a school record of 1:38.73, was the Brown quartet of Jenna Zagoren (25.27), Ally Donahue (27.00), Caroline Vexler (23.75), and Maddie Salesky (22.71). Harvard’s Mei Lynn Colby, Meagan Popp, Brittany Usinger, and Gabby Sims placed third with 1:39.68.

Yale also downed the Ivy, pool, and school records in the 800 free relay. Kina Zhou (1:46.23), Lili Margitai (1:47.50), Olivia Jameson (1:46.08), and Hindley (1:46.54) took more than six seconds off the old meet mark with their 7:06.35. Zhou erased Hindley’s 2016 school record with her leadoff split.

Harvard (7:08.37) also came in under the meet record, notching a program-best for Miki Dahlke, Geordie Enoch, Meagan Popp, and Daniela Johnson. Third-place Princeton (Joanna Curry, Isabel Reis, Elaina Gu, and Monica McGrath) went 7:13.00. Brown, at fourth with 7:17.26, broke their school record. Cornell’s 7:26.26 took a 3.4-second chunk out of their school mark.

Standings after Day One: