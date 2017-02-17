2017 BUCS C’ships Preview: Peaty, Guy, Carlin, O’Connor To Compete

2017 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships (LCM)
  • Friday, February 17th – Sunday, February 19th
  • Ponds Forge, Sheffield
The British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships kick-off their long course competition in Sheffield today, with both emerging athletes and established stars alike set to race. Last year’s event saw then-Plymouth Leander swimmer Ben Proud smash a new British National Record in the men’s 50m freestyle, while the short course version in November resulted in Stirling’s Duncan Scott taking things to a new level across his free and fly events.

This year, the 3-day long course affair will see Olympians Adam Peaty, Jazz Carlin, James Guy and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor all compete as guests of honor in the meet attracting a total of 1158 competitors. Below are other key swimmers and events to look for at Ponds Forge beginning today. Look for daily recaps of all the action.

  • Bath – Jay Lelliott in 200 freestyle/200 butterfly/400 freestyle
  • Edinburgh – Corrie Scott in 50/100 breaststroke; Lucy Hope in 50 backstroke/100 freestyle/200 freestyle
  • City of Glasgow – Camilla Hattersley in 200/400/800 freestyle
  • Loughborough – Callum Barrett in 100/200 backstroke; Charlotte Atkinson in 50/100/200 butterfly; Tim Shuttleworth in 200/400/1500 freestyle
  • Sheffield Hallum – Joe Litchfield in 200 IM/400IM/200 freestyle; Max Litchfield in 200 IM/400 IM/400 freestyle
  • Stirling – Ross Murdoch in 50/100/200 breaststroke

Chris

Where are all the University of Stirling athletes?

17 minutes 34 seconds ago
