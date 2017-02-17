2017 BUCS C’ships Preview: Peaty, Guy, Carlin, O’Connor To Compete

2017 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships (LCM)

Friday, February 17th – Sunday, February 19th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield

Meet Central

Entry Lists

Live Results (once available)

The British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships kick-off their long course competition in Sheffield today, with both emerging athletes and established stars alike set to race. Last year’s event saw then-Plymouth Leander swimmer Ben Proud smash a new British National Record in the men’s 50m freestyle, while the short course version in November resulted in Stirling’s Duncan Scott taking things to a new level across his free and fly events.

This year, the 3-day long course affair will see Olympians Adam Peaty, Jazz Carlin, James Guy and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor all compete as guests of honor in the meet attracting a total of 1158 competitors. Below are other key swimmers and events to look for at Ponds Forge beginning today. Look for daily recaps of all the action.