History Made On Second Night Of Summit League Championships

2017 SUMMIT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 15th-18th, 2017

Indianapolis, Indiana (IU Natatorium)

Championship Central

Live results (will be updated once meet starts)

2017 Swimming & Diving Championships Page

The Basics

Team Leaders: M – Denver | W – Denver

Location: IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2017.2

Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships saw more records fall Thursday night at the IU Natatorium. A total of nine league records (eight individual, one relay) were set during the course of the evening to go with one individual winning her respective event for the third straight year.

Denver leads both team races after the second day of the four-day meet, overtaking host IUPUI atop the women’s standings and extending its lead on the men’s side. IUPUI is currently in second place on both the men’s and women’s sides, with South Dakota State in third on the men’s side and South Dakota on the women’s side.

The Pioneers picked up first-, second- and third-place points in three of the eight individual swimming events, along with winning both 200 freestyle relay events. IUPUI finished in second in both the men’s and women’s 200 free relays with South Dakota finishing third for the women and Western Illinois finishing third on the men’s side.

Senior Johanna Roas (Denver) broke the 50 freestyle record during prelims with a time of 22.72. During the finals, she broke her new record with a time of 22.67. The victory increases her career Summit League total to four individual crowns.

IUPUI sophomore diver Krisztian Somhegyi set a new championship record for the one-meter springboard dive in the preliminary round scoring a 326.80. Somhegyi advanced to the finals where he won the one-meter for the second year with a score of 315.10.

Denver freshman Sid Farber and South Dakota junior Eric Erlenmeyer each earned all-league honors by finishing second and third, respectively, in the men’s 50 freestyle, finishing just behind Denver’s Kyle Robrock. Robrock broke the league’s all-time mark during the morning preliminary session with his time of 19.43, a record that he set last year.

The third day of competition is set to begin with morning preliminaries at 10 a.m. ET. Finals are set to start at 6 p.m.

News & Notes

The Denver men’s 200 freestyle relay team set an all-time league record while meeting the NCAA A cut.

Maddie Myers of Denver successfully defended her women’s 500 freestyle title, swimming 4:44.12 and breaking The Summit League’s all-time mark. Myers was joined on the medal stand by four other teammates.

Freshman Colin Gilbert of Denver clocked an all-time league record 4:15.73 in the 500 freestyle.

During the morning prelim session, Denver senior Kyle Robrock broke his own Summit League record with his time of 19.43 in the 50 freestyle that he set at the 2016 championship.

IUPUI’s Krisztian Somhegyi won his third diving title while both scores met the NCAA A cut qualifications.

Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 418.5

2. IUPUI – 325.5

3. South Dakota State – 184.5

4. South Dakota – 179.5

5. Western Illinois – 145

6. Eastern Illinois – 91

Women

1. Denver – 396

2. IUPUI – 268

3. South Dakota – 216

4. Omaha – 200

5. South Dakota State – 166

6. Western Illinois – 93

7. Eastern Illinois – 77

Champions

Individual

Men’s 500 Free – Colin Gilbert, Denver (4:16.03; record time of 4:15.73 set in prelims)*

Women’s 500 Free – Maddie Myers, Denver (4:44.12)*

Men’s 100 Fly – Andrew Torres, Denver (47.58)

Women’s 100 Fly – Heidi Bradley, Denver (53.41)

Men’s 200 IM – Tim Cottam, Denver (1:46.95)*

Women’s 200 IM – Bailey Andison, Denver (1:56.26)*

Men’s 50 Free – Kyle Robrock, Denver (19.52; record time of 19.43 set in prelims)*

Women’s 50 Free – Johanna Roas, Denver (22.67)*

Men’s One-Meter Dive – Krisztian Somhegyi, IUPUI (315.10; record score of 326.80 set in prelims)*

Relay

Men’s 200 Free – Denver (1:17.62)*

Women’s 200 Free – Denver (1:32.09)

*Summit League Championship Record