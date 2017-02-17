Cazier Downs 4A Record with 55.7 100 Back at Utah States

2017 UTAH 4A HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 10th-Saturday, February 11th

Brigham Young University Pool

2017 State Champions: Skyline High School boys, Skyline High School girls

A handful of women’s 4A State Records went down at the 2017 Utah 4A State Championships. One of those records fell at the hands of Maple Mountain High School’s Makayla Cazier in the 100 back. Cazier threw down a 55.78 to win the event, clearing the old mark of 56.91 done by Zoe Phillips in 2014. That was her 2nd state title of the night, as she also wo the 200 IM earlier with a 2:06.32.

Also setting 4A State Records were Timpview High School’s Rachel Oyler in the 100 free (51.69) and Kearns High School’s Lily Plaudis in the 100 breast (1:04.02).

Timpview High School’s Josh Skabelund and Brigham Harrison locked down the free races for their team on the men’s side. Skabelund swept the sprints, clocking a 21.09 to win the 50 free and a 47.00 to win the 100 free. Harrison, on the other hand, took on the middle distance freestyles. He won the 200 free in 1:41.33 and the 500 free in 4:43.24.

Additional Event Winners:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Skyline High School, 1:50.57

Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Skyline High School, 1:39.35

Women’s 200 Free: Becca Goodson , Skyline High School, 1:57.36

, Skyline High School, 1:57.36 Men’s 200 IM: Talmage Corey , Olympus High School, 1:59.29

, Olympus High School, 1:59.29 Women’s 100 Fly: Bella White , Olympus High School, 57.78

, Olympus High School, 57.78 Men’s 100 Fly: Jonah Black , Murray High School, 50.85

, Murray High School, 50.85 Women’s 500 Free: Becca Goodson , Skyline High School, 5:15.77

, Skyline High School, 5:15.77 Women’s 200 Free Relay: Timpview High School, 1:38.87*

Men’s 200 Free Relay: Timpview High School, 1:27.58

Men’s 100 Back: Talmage Corey , Olympus High School, 52.30

, Olympus High School, 52.30 Men’s 100 Breast: Eric Anderson , Box Elder High School, 1:00.48

, Box Elder High School, 1:00.48 Women’s 400 Free Relay: Timpview High School, 3:38.45

Men’s 400 Free Relay: Timpview High School, 3:11.21*

*= 4A State Record