Davidson’s Lankiewicz Breaks Atlantic 10 Women’s 500 Free Record

There were some exciting races during finals of the Atlantic 10 Champs tonight, including a new A10 Conference Record.

Women’s 500 Free

1 Elise Lankiewicz, Davidson, 4:43.49

2 Annie Lane, Richmond, 4:49.51

3 Mina Glenesk, St. Louis, 4:52.88

Davidson senior Elise Lankiewicz had the crowd roaring in the first event of the evening as she broke the Women’s 500 Free A10 Conference Record as well as the Spire Institute Pool Record with a time of 4:43.49. Annie Lane, Richmond junior, earned 2nd place comfortably and Mina Glenesk, St. Louis junior, rounded out the top 3 to medal tonight.

Men’s 500 Free

1 Moritz Fath, George Washington, 4:25.01

2 Ryan McCoy, St. Louis, 4:25.73

3 Joe Vizza, Fordham, 4:26.02

Mortiz Fath, George Washington freshman, dropped 2.22 seconds from prelims to take gold in the Men’s 500 Free, followed by St. Louis junior Ryan McCoy (4:25.73). Fordham freshman Joe Vizza dropped 3.06 seconds to climb from 7th seed to place 3rd.

Women’s 200 IM

1 Morgan Soulia, Richmond, 2:00.33

2 Meriza Werenski, UMass, 2:00.97

3 Lexi Santer, Duquesne, 2:01.02

The battle for 1st place in team points between Richmond and Duquesne continued in the 200 IM tonight as Richmond sophomore Morgan Soulia held onto her top seed to place 1st in the Women’s 200 IM with a time of 2:00.33. Meriza Werenski, UMass senior snuck into 2nd place at 2:00.97, and Duquesne junior Lexi Santer was close behind at 2:01.02.

Men’s 200 IM

1 Michael White, St. Bonaventure, 1:47.30

2 Cameron Fadley, La Salle, 1:47.73

3 Fabin Bergman, La Salle, 1:47.74

Michael White, St. Bonaventure senior, took gold in the Men’s 200 IM with a time of 1:47.30 while La Salle teammates, senior Cameron Fadley (1:47.73) and junior Fabian Bergman (1:47.74) battled for 2nd and 3rd, helping to move La Salle into 2nd place in team points by the end of the night.

Women’s 50 Free

1 Sydney Fisher, George Mason, 22.51

2 Erica Clancy, Davidson, 23.24

3 Ansley Baker, UMass, 23.27

After setting a new Conference Record and Pool Record, this morning George Mason senior Sydney Fisher did it again tonight swimming 22.51. Erica Clancy, Davidson senior (23.24) out touched UMass Ansley Baker (23.27) in a very close contest between silver and bronze.

Men’s 50 Free

1 Joe Mercurio, Fordham, 20.26

1 Zepher Begnell, George Mason, 20.26

3 Taylor Willenbring, Davidson, 20.50

Joe Mercurio, Fordham senior, blasted out of lane 1 as 7th seed to tie for 1st place with George Mason senior Zepher Begnell with a time of 20.26. Taylor Willenbring, Davidson junior, rounded out the group on the podium with a 20.50

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

1 Paul Helfgott, George Mason, 294.40

2 Dylan Yurasits, UMass, 290.80

3 Jake Ortiz, George Washington, 281.15

UMass had 3 divers in finals and La Salle had 2 divers which helped give both teams a big boost in points tonight. Paul Helfgott, George Mason senior, moved up from 5th seed to earn 1st place in Men’s 1-Meter Diving tonight with 294.40 points while Dylan Yurasits, UMass junior, placed 2nd (290.80 points) and Jake Ortiz, George Washington sophomore, rounded out the top 3 with 265.05 points.

Women’s 200 Free Relay

1 Davidson, 1:31.87

2 Duquesne, 1:32.77

3 Fordham, 1:33.40

After breaking the Conference Record earlier in the evening, Elise Lankiewicz had enough energy left to help her Davidson teammates (Kassie Shannon, Maggie Farrell and Erica Clancy) take 1st place in the Women’s 200 Free Relay at the end of the evening. The Duquesne women (Kristen McKnight, Emily Thirion, Carson Gross, and Shelly Helm) continued their quest for top team points by taking silver, followed by the Fordham team of Tara Brunner, Sammy McDonald, Mia Bullock, and Theresa Mullen with the bronze medal.

Men’s 200 Free Relay

1 George Washington, 1:20.19

2 UMass, 1:21.06

3 Fordham, 1:21.23

After a disappointing DQ in the Men’s 800 Free Relay last night, the George Washington men (Gustav Hokfelt, Andrea Bolognesi, Adam Drury, and Alex Auster) pushed through to a win in the 200 Free Relay tonight, leaving UMass (Owen Wright, Ryan Pedrick, Kyle Stefanides, and Kellen Gray) and Fordham (Travis Monahan, Joe Mercurio, Kevin Barry, and Joe Vizza) to battle for 2nd and 3rd place.

By the end of the evening, there were some significant changes in team placement from Day One. Team points after Day Two Finals are:

Women

Duquesne 209

University of Richmond 189

University of Massachusetts 178

Davidson 167

Fordham 165.5

George Mason 105

George Washington 104

St. Louis 89

University of Rhode Island 81.5

St. Bonaventure 76

La Salle 72

Men

University of Massachusetts 204

La Salle 199

George Washington 177

George Mason 157.5

St. Bonaventure 152

Fordham 146.5

St. Louis 144

Davidson 80

Michelle Lombana has been a swim mom for over 15 years, serving on various boards of directors for club swimming, summer swim league, and high school swimming. She founded College Swimming Guide to help simplify the recruiting process for swimmers who want to swim in college.