One Day, Four Top 20, Five Commits, What. Just. Happened for the Virginia Men

The hype has finally been revealed. Just three days ago, Virginia posted “The Entire Swimming World Just Turned Upside-Down!!” and now we all know what it means.
The Virginia men had five commitment announcements from the high school boys class of 2025, including four from the top 20 ranked recruits.
Not only were the commitments from the top 20 recruits but the top two swimmers in the class Thomas Heilman and Maximus Williamson will be headed to Charlottesville in fall 2025.
So, what does this all mean? What just happened?
Between Heilman and Williamson alone, the two hold the top times in the class in 10 out of the 14 events, with the exceptions being the 1000 and 1650 freestyles as well as the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.
Heilman is the best butterflier in the class, Williamson the best backstroke and mid-distance freestyle, but the excitement does not stop there. #8 Thomas Mercer, #12 Josh Howat, and Grant Murphy also announced their commitments today.
Mercer is one of the top IMers in the class and will be able to train alongside the top IMers in the class as Heilman has the top 200 IM in the class and Williamson has the fastest 400 IM in the class. Murphy is also an IMer and will be able to train alongside Mercer (and Heilman/Williamson).
Howat is a sprint freestyle who surely will be key to continuing the team’s momentum in the sprint freestyle event, especially on the men’s side. It is important for us to remember that the Virginia men are the American record holders in the 200 freestyle relay after setting that record at the 2022 ACC Championships.
Not only are these commitments big at the NCAA level, but they also are big at the international level. Heilman already competed at Senior Worlds this summer for the US while Williamson won two individual events at Junior Worlds. This group has the potential to be the future of the Olympic team.
The Virginia men finished 15th at NCAAs this past year, but have the momentum in the right direction. They brought in the #8 recruiting class in the high school class of 2023 which are now competing as freshmen. They also already have two top 20 ranked recruits in the class of 2024 as well as one best-of-the-rest commit. Now, they have four top 20s in 2025.
“Expectations are the thief of joy”
I’m absolutely happy for Virginia, but I don’t see how this will be anything but at the expense of the women’s team. I think it’s nice for douglass and Claire to be there hanging around, with Walsh sisters, but it feels like Virginia is…ill get down voted for this…reached its peak??
But I’m cheering for virginia…love desorbo.
Is it not possible for a program to have two good teams? The Auburn men and women both won national titles in the early 2000s, and Dave Durden’s men did not get considerably worse even when he started coaching the women too.
No but the women did.
Agree 80 swimmers for one head coach… If you are not one of the top 2 recruits in a class or a pro, you will get little head coach time.
It’s an incredible recruiting class for the UVA men, no doubt about it. Expectations will be high for them to move into the top 4 at NCAA.
This is probably an unpopular opinion, but I wish this announcement wasn’t so heavily foreshadowed. It was clear from social media what it was going to be. So there wasn’t any surprises left when the news dropped, and it took some of the excitement out of it.
Has swimswam ever done a ranking of the best recruiting classes ever since they started ranking classes?
Wahoo wah!!! Let’s Goooooooo
Not much if they don’t develop the top talent. I remember being really excited for the men’s team when they got the #3 class in 2019 with #3 Jack Walker, #7 Jack Wright, #20 Sean Conway and then in 2020 they had the #9 class with #6 Brownstead, and then they got the transfer of Matt King. But with all these blue chip recruits, not many of them have really improved that much.
Connor Boyle and August Lamb are kind of the only ones on the men’s side that I can think of that have had a great breakthrough for Virginia.
Sorry to be the downer, but I’ll start believing in the men’s team once they start producing… Read more »
I’d add Noah Nichols, at least in the 100 breast
Connery might be one of the bigger let downs. I’m still waiting for that 1:47 2 free in high school to drop down.
Yeah, possibly, he’s on the fence for me. If he has a good SR year i’d agree 100%. But he had a breakout I believe his freshman, and then has stagnated some.
Nichols, right?
Yaas queen. Great take.
Can’t recall a single day quite like this for any NCAA men’s or women’s program.
An absolute tectonic shift in the landscape. Virginia man have arrived into the big time in a big way.
Not quite in one day. This was obviously a coordinated posting to maximize the excitement of their commitments
“absolute tectonic shift in the landscape” is hyperbole. They have a long ways to go to have the depth of Cal, ASU, IU, etc. As great as Heilman and Williamson are, they are only 2 swimmers.
UVA’s top 10 board in the 100 IM about to get a lot more competitive