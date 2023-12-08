16-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Lowers His Own NAG Record in 200 IM (1:41.41)

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6-9, 2023
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Prelims: 9:00 am (EST)/ Finals: 5:00 pm (EST)
- Wednesday finals (relays only): 6:00 pm (EST)
- SCY (25 yards)
Another day, another national age group (NAG) record for 16-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman.
The Cavalier Aquatics standout dominated the 200-yard IM by more than two seconds with a winning time of 1:41.41 at the Winter Junior Championships – East meet on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. In the process, Heilman lowered his own U.S. boys’ 15-16 NAG record of 1:41.71 from last year’s Winter Juniors – East meet by three-tenths of a second.
Heilman was actually slower during the second half of his race tonight (30.21 breast/24.33 free), but he went out like a rocket on the first half (21.65 fly/25.22 back). His 50 butterfly leadoff of 21.65 was exactly half a second faster than his 22.15 from his previous record. He’s coming off a huge summer highlighted by a 4th-place finish in the 200-meter fly at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan — his first major international meet at the senior level with two years of high school remaining.
|HEILMAN NEW RECORD:
|HEILMAN OLD RECORD:
|21.65
|22.15
|46.87 (25.22)
|47.64 (25.49)
|1:17.08 (30.21)
|1:17.83 (30.19)
|1:41.41 (24.33)
|1:41.71 (23.88)
Before Heilman became the owner of the NAG record last December at 15 years old, Michael Andrew was the fastest 15-16 American boy ever at 1:42.77 from 2015.
Heilman is a University of Virginia commit in the Cavaliers’ stacked class of 2025 featuring fellow 200 IMer Maximus Williamson, who broke the 17-18 NAG record with a 1:41.18 on Thursday night in Westmont, Illinois. Their times would rank 4th and 3rd in the NCAA this season with another year and a half left before arriving on campus in Charlottesville.
Heilman also broke the 200 free NAG record on Wednesday night with a 800 free leadoff split of 1:32.46, shaving more than a second and a half off his previous-best 1:34.10 and erasing Williamson’s previous NAG record of 1:33.07 from Winter Juniors – West last year.
BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
Meet Record: 1:41.71, Thomas Heilman (2022)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29, Michael Andrew (2014)
15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.71, Thomas Heilman (2022)
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:41.39, David Nolan (2011)
Top 8:
- Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – 1:41.41 **15-16 NAG & Meet Record**
- Drew Hitchcock (BAY) – 1:43.48
- Baylor Stanton (GA) – 1:44.04
- Thomas Mercer (LAK) – 1:44.05
- Gregg Enoch (CSC) – 1:44.37
- Spencer Nicholas (NAC) – 1:44.99
- Carter Lancaster (BSS) – 1:45.70
- Jake Wang (SSC) – 1:46.53
18-year-old Drew Hitchcock hit the wall in 2nd place, recording a time of 1:43.48 to slice nearly three seconds off his mark from prelims. His swim is a new personal best by 1.5 seconds, taking down his previous mark of 1:45.18 from March. Hitchcock has committed to swim at the University of Georgia next fall.
Baylor Stanton placed 3rd, out-touching Thomas Mercer by 0.01. They finished in times of 1:44.04 and 1:44.05, respectively.
Separating Juniors to east and west is of course easier for travel and meet organisation but man I really wish him and Maximus were racing each other.
It’s so awesome to see not only Heilman and Maximus swimming these insane times, but the 2-8th place times are great as well. Amazing.