2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Thursday evening heat sheets

Day 2’s evening session will feature the bonus (“C”), consolation (“B”), and championship (“A”) finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, and timed finals of the 400 medley relay.

Top-seeded Bailey Hartman from Crow Canyon Sharks downed the pool record and qualified at the top of the field of the 500 free by nearly 3 seconds with 4:43.69. Mission Viejo’s Teagan O’Dell, who came in seeded 2nd in the 500, will swim in the A final but in lane 1. She’ll also be in lane 6 of the next championship final, the 200 IM, where she’ll confront Leah Hayes from Fox Valley Park District Riptides. O’Dell is the 15-16 NAG record-holder and National High School record-holder, but Hayes put up a very strong performance this morning, going 1:55.39 to lead the qualifiers by over 2 seconds. Caroline Larsen of Foxjets Swim Team dropped half a second in heats to post the top 50 free time of 22.01.

Lakeside Aquatic Club put 3 boys in the A final of the 500 free (Cooper Lucas, Maxwell Stanislaus, and Max Hatcher), but it was Jones Lambert of Lubbock Swim Club who posted the top time of the morning, breaking the pool record with 4:21.28. Lucas will also be in the middle lanes of the pool for the A final of the 200 IM, after having qualified 2nd (1:45.31) behind Bend Swim Club’s Campbell McKean (1:44.64). The West meet record-holder, Lakeside’s Maximus Williamson, will be in lane 3. He’ll also be in lane 4 as the top qualifier in the 50 free with 19.85. Williamson was one of only 2 boys to break 20 seconds in prelims. The other was North Bay Aquatics’ Marre Gattnar (19.86).

