Is a Sub 20-Second 50m Freestyle Possible?

Today, Ben Proud swam a 20.18 50m (SCM) freestyle, the #2 time ever behind Caeleb Dressel‘s world record of 20.16.

This begs the question:

Will we ever see a sub-20 50 freestyle? If so, what will it take?

Here is the All-Time performers list as it sits currently, all of which are technically still active:

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCM)

However, I don’t think Morozov, Schoeman, or even Manaudou will approach their peak form again. Proud is obviously still going best times, but we don’t know how much longer he will keep swimming after Paris. Same with Dressel. Plus, you don’t get very many opportunities to race SCM fully tapered, especially the longer your career goes.

This is why I think Jordan Crooks has the best chance at becoming the first man to swim a sub-20 50 free. He has already been 17-point in the 50y free and we know he has speed, strength, endurance, and great underwater work. He’s very similar to Dressel in that regard, who I believe could have gone sub-20 if he was totally on form for a SCM meet (let’s say if 2018 NCAA’s had been SCM). Crooks not only has there skill, but has the best chance of a SCM meet lining up where he will go “All in” for – 2024 Short Course World Championships, where he would go in as the defending world champion in the 50 free.

What do you think? Is it possible to go a sub-20 50m free? Who has the best shot at becoming the first one to do so?