17-Year-Old Maximus Williamson Breaks His Two-Day Old NAG Record in 200 Free (1:31.37)

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST
- December 6-9, 2023
- FMC Natatorium, Westmont, Illinois
- Prelims: 9:00 am (CST)/ Finals: 5:00 pm (CST)
- Wednesday finals (relays only): 6:00 pm (CST)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central (USA Swimming)
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results or on Meet Mobile
Maximus Williamson‘s record-breaking barrage continued on Friday night at the Winter Junior Championships – West in Westmont, Illinois.
The 17-year-old Lakeside Aquatic Club (LAC) standout broke his two-day-old U.S. 17-18 boys’ national age group (NAG) record in the 200-yard freestyle, bringing his lifetime best down from 1:32.00 to 1:31.37. Before the meet started, the NAG record stood at 1:32.18 by Maxime Rooney in 2017.
Williamson is only a junior in high school, but his tonight is more than a second faster than the current program record at the University of Virginia (1:32.45 by Scot Robison in 2010) and the current ACC Championships record (1:32.23 by Blake Manoff in 2021).
Over the past year alone, Williamson has improved his personal-best time by nearly two seconds from 1:33.07 at the 2022 Winter Juniors – West meet. He would have placed 5th at the 2023 NCAA Championships with his time tonight – and that’s with more than two years to go before his first scheduled NCAA Championship meet.
Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2025, is committed to Virginia along with top recruit Thomas Heilman, who broke the 15-16 NAG record in the 200 free (1:32.46) on Wednesday. Heilman opted not to swim the 200 free on Friday in favor of the 100 butterfly (44.80).
Williamson was a couple tenths off his record pace from Wednesday heading into the final 50, but he ripped a ridiculous 23.21 on the final two lengths of the pool to take down his own standard. It marked his third individual NAG record in as many days after also erasing David Nolan‘s legendary 200 IM standard of 1:41.39 from the books with a personal-best 1:41.18.
Splits Comparison:
|WILLIAMSON
|WILLIAMSON
|ROONEY
|HEILMAN
|WILLIAMSON
|2023 Winter Juniors – West (Fri.)
|2023 Winter Juniors – West (Wed.)
|2017 SECs
|2023 Winter Juniors – East
|
2022 Winter Juniors – West
|50
|21.37
|21.03
|21.41
|21.26
|21.51
|100
|44.60 (23.23)
|44.31 (23.28)
|44.63 (23.22)
|44.59 (23.33)
|45.05 (23.54)
|150
|1:08.16 (23.56)
|1:07.96 (23.65)
|1:08.32 (23.69)
|1:08.40 (23.81)
|1:09.19 (24.14)
|200
|1:31.37 (23.21)
|1:32.00 (24.04)
|1:32.18 (23.86)
|1:32.46 (24.06)
|1:33.07 (23.88)
BOYS’ 200 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
West Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023) Meet Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023)
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman (2021)
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman (2023)
17-18 NAG Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023)
Podium:
- Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic – 1:31.37 **Meet record, 17-18 NAG**
- Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic – 1:35.64
- Jones Lambert, Lubbock Swim Club – 1:35.97
- Quin Seider, Ojai Heat Waves – 1:36.14
- Nathan Kim, Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:36.29
- Eddie Jin, Blue Tide Aquatics – 1:37.17
- Andrew Maksymowski, Novaquatics – 1:38.16
- Henry Webb, Aquajets – 1:38.50
Williamson reached the wall more than four seconds ahead of his LAC teammate, Texas commit Cooper Lucas, who dominated the 500 free Thursday night with a winning time of 4:16.25 and won the 400 IM (3:42.63) at the beginning of Friday’s session.
Faster in individual than relay. I don’t want this kid swimming for me. Not a team player
Both these boys are just having fun. Let’s just sit back and enjoy the ride.
Surprised 1:32.4 has last so long as Virginia’s record.
from a quick search, I believe this is faster than even any 19&U American has gone. The only non American is Matt Sates, who was 1:30.72 at 18, although he was several months away from turning 19 then while Maximus here has only turned 17 several months ago
This is on the same level as Ryan Hoffer’s 41.2 record, and Thomas’ 44.6 record
It’s absolutely on the same level. Heilman and Williamson are in another dimension. What a blessing to watch them swim. Unlike a lot of American age group phenoms, they both have so much promise in the big pool. –200 they both make the team next summer for the gambling community. They really do feel like the 2nd coming of Phelps and Lochte.
This is an amazing swim but I don’t think I’d put it on the level of Hoffers 41.2. That time potentially put him better than anyone in the NCAA at the time (Dressel obviously went 40.4 later tho). There are definitely 10 or so swimmers in the NCAA that could go faster tapered rn.
But still insane swim
nah they are about equal times historically. this year maximus would be 2nd and hoffers tied for 3rd. In my opinion heilmans 44.6 is still the best but he added this year so who knows.
as far as I can tell, Hoffer was like #4 in the all time rankings behind Morozov, Cielo, and Adrian. Maximus is fast but he’s around 25 all time, nowhere near 4. Maximus would’ve placed well in the A-final at NCAAs this year and last year, but Hoffer would’ve straight up won the 100 free in 2014 and 2015
I’m not taking in account the fact Hoffers time was done in 2015, nothing has really changed since then lets be honest. Both Hoffers and maximus times are ranked 23rd all time according the usa swimming database.
Well if we’re being honest, if you compare men’s relay times between 2015 and 2023 (which is the easiest way imo given that you get more data at once), the 4×100 free winning time from 2015 would’ve placed 4th and been about 3 seconds from 1st place this year, the 4×100 medley from 2015 would’ve placed 6th and also been about 3 seconds from 1st, the 4×50 medley winning time from 2015 would’ve placed 12th and over 2 seconds from 1st, the 4×50 free winning time from 2015 would’ve placed 11th and also over 2 seconds from 1st, and the 4×200 winning time would’ve tied for 8th and been over 8 seconds too slow to win.
Also the sheer fact… Read more »
Well I don’t like to take in account date unless there was a substantial technical change in the sport or training knowledge. But if that’s what you want to do then sure. In that case the most impressive time is some random chas morton record when he probably woulda won ncaas as a 12 yo. Also if we are taking in account date like that maximus would of had to gone a 1:29.63 to be as impressive as hoffers 41.23, which I think is a poor comparison
For the last time a fast 200 scy translates much more to a 100 lcm unless they are a 500 guy coming down.