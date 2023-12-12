Campbell McKean from Bend Swim Club Hits Olympic Trials Cut at Winter Juniors Time Trials

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West (LONG COURSE TIME TRIAL)

December 10, 2023

FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois

Long Course Meters (50m)

Results

After the conclusion of racing at last week’s Winter Junior Championships, both the East and West meet hosted long course time trials for swimmers who were still chasing Olympic Trials cuts, which must be achieved in a long course pool, or other standards (Summer Juniors, or Junior National Team selection, for example).

One new Olympic Trials cut emerged from the two-session, all-morning time trials. 17-year-old Campbell McKean from the Bend Swim Club in Oregon swam 2:03.07 in the 200 IM. His previous best time, done at the Summer Junior Nationals, was a 2:04.44. Most of that drop came from being way more aggressive on the opening backstroke, going from 27.32 to 26.05, though he showed good improvements in breaststroke too.

That drop came after a big performance in the yards portion of the meet that saw him swim best times in the 100 breast (53.87), 200 fly (1:46.75), 200 IM (1:44.23), and 400 IM (3:46.55). He was the runner-up in both IM races.

McKean is a high school junior who is verbally committed to attend USC in fall 2025. There he will join his Bend Swim Club teammate Diggory Dillignham, who graduated high school in the spring but is taking a gap year to train at home for the Olympic Trials.

The fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, Dillingham time-trialed a 22.82 in the 50 free on Sunday. That’s off his best of 22.48, but he only swam one best time on the week – the 200 yard free in a modest 1:42.59.

Other Highlights of the Weekend