Short Course European Champs, Winter Jrs, and US Open | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Short Course European Championships, both East and West Winter Jr Championships, and the US Open that occurred last week.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:56 Short Course European Champs
- 11:44 East/West Winter Jr Champs
- 20:34 Why Are High School swimmers so fast now?
- 32:22 US Open
SINK or SWIM
39:53 Over/Under: Kate Douglass Makes 2024 Olympic Team in 2.5 Events
Over. Same events as this year 100 free, 200 breast, 200 IM. No way she risks doing the 50 free when the semi is immediately before 200 IM final. If the 200 IM field were weaker she might have been able to do both but it’s gonna be the all time fastest field.
48:09 Will Daniel Wiffen win gold in Paris?
He’ll win a medal but not gold.
I, personally, feel the tangent was nine minutes too long