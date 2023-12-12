Cody Simpson Nails 100 Fly Personal Best, Paris QT At Queensland Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 9th – Friday, December 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
Swimming Australia 2024 World Championships Qualifying Criteria
Although World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan stole the show on night two of the 2023 Queensland Championships we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss a powerful swim by Cody Simpson on the men’s side.
Contesting the 100m butterfly at the competition, 26-year-old Simpson ripped a personal best time of 51.67 to top the 100m butterfly pack. He split 24.19/27.48 to beat out Shaun Champion who touched in 52.55 while Ben Armbruster logged 52.72 for bronze.
Simpson’s effort sliced .11 off his previous career-best of 51.78 posted at this same competition last year and his time matched the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 51.67 for Paris 2024.
Despite a PB, Simpson’s result fell short of the stiff Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 51.17 needed to qualify for the 2024 World Championships. That same 51.17 benchmark is what Swimming Australia mandated as the qualification time needed for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Regardless, Simpson now ranks #4 on the season in this LCM 100 fly event with only Aussie Matt Temple owning a faster time of 50.25 from the Japan Open. Temple’s result in Tokyo established a new Aussie national record to rival Simpson heading into next year’s Olympic Trials.
In terms of the all-time Australian performers list, Simpson’s 51.67 renders him the 8th-best ever.
Top X Australian Men’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time
- Matt Temple – 50.25, 2023
- Andrew Lauterstein -50.85, 2009
- Grant Irvine – 51.00, 2017
- Kyle Chalmers – 51.37, 2020
- David Morgan – 51.47, 2019
- Shaun Champion – 51.54, 2022
- Jayden Hadler/Jesse Coleman – 51.66, 2015/2023
- Cody Simpson – 51.67, 2023
I want him to make it. What an amazing story. It’s going to be so difficult. Jesse Coleman, Shaun champion and David Morgan are still in play? I think if swims just a little faster and make top2 at the trials swimming wouldn’t risk taking only Matt Temple because the medley relays are very important.
I also think for Cody to get to is dream, it’s better that he didn’t qualify for Doha, because that way he as a few more months is solid training. I also think that he should really work on his starts, turn and underwater…that’s half a second right there.
I also think there is an outside chance of top5/6 in 100 Free at… Read more »
According to Brett Hawke he wasn’t rested/tapered either so if this is any indication to go off off he’ll hopefully be alot faster.
How you stop swimming (or was it competing) from age 11 until 23 and make swim an Olympic qualifying time… shows that genes and natural talent go a very long way
Big swim and I want him to make the Australian team but at the moment I think he’s the underdog in this still but I want him to prove me wrong and want him to shock me really would love to see it.
He’s not under the Swimming Australia qualifying time of 51.17 though for Doha WC.
It’s in the article
ok
