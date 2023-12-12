Cody Simpson Nails 100 Fly Personal Best, Paris QT At Queensland Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan stole the show on night two of the 2023 Queensland Championships we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss a powerful swim by Cody Simpson on the men’s side.

Contesting the 100m butterfly at the competition, 26-year-old Simpson ripped a personal best time of 51.67 to top the 100m butterfly pack. He split 24.19/27.48 to beat out Shaun Champion who touched in 52.55 while Ben Armbruster logged 52.72 for bronze.

Simpson’s effort sliced .11 off his previous career-best of 51.78 posted at this same competition last year and his time matched the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 51.67 for Paris 2024.

Despite a PB, Simpson’s result fell short of the stiff Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 51.17 needed to qualify for the 2024 World Championships. That same 51.17 benchmark is what Swimming Australia mandated as the qualification time needed for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Regardless, Simpson now ranks #4 on the season in this LCM 100 fly event with only Aussie Matt Temple owning a faster time of 50.25 from the Japan Open. Temple’s result in Tokyo established a new Aussie national record to rival Simpson heading into next year’s Olympic Trials.

In terms of the all-time Australian performers list, Simpson’s 51.67 renders him the 8th-best ever.

Top X Australian Men’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time