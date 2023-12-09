2023 Queensland Championships Day One: Multiple State All Comers Records Go Down

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2023 Queensland Championships brought a slew of club relays, including the open men’s and women’s 200m free and medley relays.

As a refresher, these championships present a last-chance opportunity for Aussie swimmers to qualify for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, although head coach Rohan Taylor doubts the maximum roster size of 20 will be met.

We already reported how Olympic multi-champion Kaylee McKeown fired off a near-lifetime best in the women’s 50m back en route to leading off her Griffith University’s 200m medley relay. She notched a 26.98 opener to check in with the #2 performance in history, sitting only behind her own World Record of 26.86 produced this past October.

Ultimately, Griffith wound up with the bronze in 1:51.04 while St. Peters Western took gold in 1:50.54 and Rackley the silver in 1:51.00. All of the top 3 teams beat the previous Queensland and Queensland All Comers Record of 1:51.47 Chandler put on the books in 2017.

All Comers Records represent the fastest time established by any athlete(s) from any nation on state soil.

The men’s 4x50m medley relay saw Bond get to the wall first, with the combination of Ben Armbruster, Joshua Collett, Jesse Coleman and Flynn Southam collectively clocking a time of 1:39.84.

Armbruster led-off in 25.62 and Collett continued in 27.64. Coleman carried the speed in 24.36 before World Championships medalist Southam sealed the deal in 22.22.

The next-closest men’s medley came from Rackley in 1:41.47, highlighted by Tommy Neill‘s anchor of 21.94. St. Andrew’s rounded out the podium just .02 off of silver, clocking 1:41.49. Isaac Cooper kicked it off in 24.74 to help the squad land on the podium.

St. Peters Western saw its women’s 4x50m freestyle relay grab the gold in record-breaking fashion. The quartet of Shayna Jack (24.49), Mollie O’Callaghan (24.56), Brianna Throssell (25.01) and Jaclyn Barclay (25.24) punched a result of 1:39.30 to register a new Queensland and Queensland All Comers Record.

McKeown was in the water for this race as well, leading off Griffith’s foursome who touched in 1:40.57 for silver. Her teammates included 2nd leg Jade Starr 925.14), Pheobe Bentley (25.24) and anchor Lani Pallister (24.96).

Bond wound up on top of the men’s 4x50m free relay podium, courtesy of a performance by 3 of 4 members of its medley relay. Armbruster led-off in 22.71 followed by Collett who notched the same result as the 2nd leg. Lewis Treggiden hit 22.39 while Southam got the final wall in 22.16.

Of note, Cooper anchored St. Andrew’s bronze medal-worthy squad with the swiftest anchor in 21.62.