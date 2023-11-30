Aussie Coach Rohan Taylor Doubts Worlds Roster Will Reach Max Size Of 20

This month’s Japan Open, which got underway today, as well as next week’s Queensland Championships, are both in play as qualification competitions for Australia’s World Championships team.

We published the selection criteria, specifying that a maximum of 20 swimmers could be chosen to represent the green and gold in Doha. However, head coach Rohan Taylor doesn’t believe a squad that large will ultimately be designated.

“We have up to 20 spots we can fill, I don’t think we will get there, I think we will fall short,” Taylor told ABC today.

“But that is because people may not value going there as part of their (Olympic) preparation.” (ABC)

A roster of 38 was sent to this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan and the nation topped the overall swimming medal count with a hefty 25 medals, including 13 golds. The competition marked the first time since the 2001 edition when a nation other than the U.S. wound up with the most gold medals.

Among the champions was Ariarne Titmus, with the Tasmanian native taking the women’s 400m free in a new World Record of 3:55.38. Titmus, however, is one swimmer who will not seek to defend her title in Doha.

But Taylor sees the value in racing at multiple elite meets in a short period of time.

“Last year, we had worlds and Commonwealth Games, world short course, and Duel in the Pool.

“There were athletes who swam all four competitions — Mollie O’Callaghan did, Kaylee McKeown did, and look where they are at now.

“If it’s valuable to the athlete and coach in getting international exposure, it can actually be an asset. It just really depends on where they are with their experience.” (ABC)

Kyle Chalmers is among the Aussies racing this week at the Japan Open while Cate Campbell, Meg Harris, McKeown, Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson are among the athletes expected to compete at the Queensland Championships.