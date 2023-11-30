Ohio State Announces Trip To Honolulu, Adds Dual Meet At University of Hawaii In January

Courtesy: OSU Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swim team will head to the Aloha State for a winter training trip from Dec. 26 through Jan. 7. The Buckeyes have also added a dual meet against the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Jan. 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

This is the Buckeyes’ second training trip to Hawaii, with the last coming in 2019. The impetus of this season’s trip was Associate Head Coach Mike Hulme, who read the New York Times best-selling book “The Three-Year Swim Club: The Untold Story of Maui’s Sugar Ditch Kids and Their Quest for Olympic Glory” by Julie Checkoway. The book details the incredible aquatic history of many former Ohio State swimmers and divers who rose to Olympic glory and many of the members of the Buckeyes’ 11 NCAA Championship teams hailed from Hawaii.

“We are beyond excited to return to the island of Oahu to experience the beauty and culture of the Hawaiian Islands,” said Director of Swimming and Diving Bill Dorenkott . “Our trip in 2019 was transformational; many on our team had never ventured outside of the contiguous United States. To travel together as a team, be exposed to a rich native culture, and honor Buckeyes who have come before us has the makings of a very special opportunity.”

The Buckeyes will have their training base at the Punahou School in Honolulu, home of former United States President Barack Obama. While there, Ohio State has a swim clinic planned to inspire local youth and competitive swimmers.

In true Ohio State pay-it-forward fashion, the Buckeyes will be partnering with Dr. Bill Bauer, a friend of the program, to feed the homeless of Oahu while on the trip.

The Buckeyes view this training trip and competition experience as a heritage trip to honor their roots and are excited to share their experience with Buckeye Nation. Make sure to follow the Buckeyes on X, Instagram, and Facebook for an inside look at this incredible trip.