Kaylee McKeown Fires Off 26.98 LCM 50 Back Lead-Off At Queensland Championships

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Queensland Championships kicked off today from Brisbane Aquatic Center with club relays on day one’s agenda.

Olympic multi-medalist Kaylee McKeown wasted no time making her presence known, leading off her Griffith University women’s 4x50m medley relay in nearly record-breaking fashion.

22-year-old McKeown fired off a backstroke split of 26.98 to surge her squad to the lead. That was the quickest split of the field by nearly a second, with World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan representing the next-quickest in 27.90 as lead-off on St. Peters Western.

Ultimately, Griffith wound up with the bronze in 1:51.04 while SPW took gold in 1:50.54 and Rackley the silver in 1:51.00. All of the top 3 teams beat the previous Queensland and Queensland All Comers Record of 1:51.47 Chandler put on the books in 2017.

McKeown owns the 50m backstroke World Record with the lifetime best of 26.86 she put up just this past October at the Budapest stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

However, her lead-off tonight down under registers as the #2 performance all-time, tying China’s Xiang Liu‘s 26.98 logged at the 2018 Asian Games. McKeown now owns 4 of the top 10 swims ever produced in the LCM 50 backstroke.