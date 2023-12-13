Florida Adds Internationals Frederik Lindholm and Alex Painter for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Frederik Lindholm from Aarhus, Denmark, and Alex Painter from Somerton, England, have signed National Letters of Intent to swim at the University of Florida beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

They will join Devin Dilger, Michael Mullen, Aidan Norman, Luke Corey, Matthew Cairns, and Paul Dardis in the Gators’ class of 2028.

Frederik Lindholm

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida, starting in the fall of 2024. Can’t wait to be a Gator and chase my dreams in and out of the pool! 🐊💙🧡 #GoGators”

Lindholm is a multi-time Danish junior national, Danish national, Nordic junior, and Nordic champion who specializes in freestyle. Like his older brother, Florida junior Oskar Lindholm, he swims for the club team Aarhus Swim and represents Denmark internationally. He recently competed at the 2023 Nordic Championships (SCM) and won the 500 free (3:50.93) and 1500 free (15:15.55) and placed 3rd in the 400 IM (4:23.91).

In November, he notched lifetime best in the SCM 200 free (1:47.97), 800 free (7:57.33), 1500 free (15:04.53), and 400 IM (4:22.41) at Thisted.

Best SCM times (converted):

200 free – 1:47.97 (1:39.07)

400 free – 3:50.75 (4:22.85)

800 free – 7:57.33 (9:05.51)

1500 free – 15:04.53 (14:59.13)

400 IM – 4:22.41 (3:56.40)

Alex Painter

A sprint back/free/fly/IM specialist, Painter is an arena-sponsored athlete who swims for Millfield School and represents Great Britain internationally. He was runner-up in the 50 free (22.61) and placed 4th in the 100 free (50.38) at the 2022 European Junior Championships.

Most of his best times come from this summer’s 2023 British Summer Championships, as well as the British World Championship Trials in April. Last December, he won the National Senior and Junior titles in the 100 IM, and the Junior 50, 100, and 200 free crowns at Swim England’s 2022 National Winter Championships in Sheffield.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 free – 22.43 (19.48)

100 free – 49.36 (43.02)

200 free – 1:50.21 (1:36.40)

50 back – 26.02 (22.90)

50 fly – 24.67 (21.59)

100 fly – 54.58 (47.90)

200 IM – 2:04.43 (1:49.21)

