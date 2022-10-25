2024 “Honorable Mention” Michael Mullen Verbally Commits to Florida Gators

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michael Mullen, a homeschooled high school junior living in Gainesville, Florida, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2024-25.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Florida! I’m so grateful to Coach Nesty & the coaches at UF for such an amazing opportunity. I’d like to thank my mom, dad, brothers & family for always being there as well as all the wonderful coaches and teammates I’ve had throughout the years. Go Gators! 🐊”

Mullen trains with Gator Swim Club and he is one of our “Honorable Mention” recruits from the Way Too Early list of top boys from the class of 2024. Mullen has been somewhat of an enigma for observers of this class because his long course performances have, so far, outclassed his short course performances. As he explained to SwimSwam, he has dealt with COVID disruptions (2019-20 season), a family move (2020-21 season), and a concussion that kept him out of the pool (2021-22 season). While he has had two very strong long course seasons, he has yet to prove himself in a 25-yard pool. That might soon change, as he is currently competing in his first-ever high school season. Mullen is swimming with Gainesville High School in the FHSAA Class 3A category which is currently nearing its championship. His is the top seed in the 200 IM (1:54.34) and the second seed in the 100 breast (59.85) for the 3A-1 Regional Meet.

Mullen had an outstanding meet at Cary Futures in August. He won the 200 fly and 400 IM and came in second in the 200 IM, third in the 100 fly, and eighth in the 200 back. He clocked the #2 400 IM time of the summer for 16-year-old boys in the U.S. (4:21.50), and he ranked #4 in the 200 IM (2:04.01), #2 in the 200 fly (1:59.77), #2 in the 100 fly (54.53), and #11 in the 200 back (2:05.11).

Before the family moved to Florida, Mullen was a NAG relay record-holder, an individual and relay record-holder in the Potomac Valley LSC, a NCAP record-holder, and a NVSL & PWSL record-holder. He’s now on the Florida Swimming record board in relays.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:01.53

200 IM – 1:50.93

200 fly – 1:49.81

200 back – 1:50.89

1650 free – 15:51.53

Mullen will join Devin Dilger in the Florida class of 2028.

