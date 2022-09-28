“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Devin Dilger (2024) Sends Verbal to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Devin Dilger from Macomb, Michigan, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2024-25.

“I am very proud and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Florida! Thank you Coach Nesty, Whitney, Steve and Jack!! Thank you to my parents, brother, Coach Clay, Erica and James! I am very excited and look forward to being part of such a great program and school! Go Gators! 🐊🐊”

The 6’3” Dilger attends Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township, Michigan. He trains year-round with the Utica Shelby Swim Club under Clay Youngquist and specializes mainly in sprint freestyle. We named him to the Best of the Rest section of our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2024.

As a freshman at De La Salle Collegiate High School, Dilger came in 6th in the 50 free (21.26) and 5th in the 100 free (46.50) at the 2021 MHSAA Division 2 State Championships. Both times were PBs. As a sophomore, he improved his 50 free time to 21.04 and earned a PB of 49.83 at the 2022 Michigan Open before competing at Ithaca Sectionals and finaling in the 50 free (6th), 100 free (4th), and 200 free (5th). His best meet of the 2021-22 short course season was the MCSA Senior Cup Championships, where he won the 50/100/200/500 free and 100 fly and notched lifetime bests in all four of the freestyle distances.

He had an outstanding showing at Cary Futures in July, coming in 19th in the 50 free, 9th in the 100 free, 26th in the 200 free, and 28th in the 100 fly and going lifetime LCM bests in the 100 free (51.62), 200 free (1:53.93), and 100 fly (56.83). At Speedo Junior Nationals, he competed in the 100/200 free and 100 fly.

Dilger is the Michigan LSC record-holder in the boys 15-16 200 free (1:37.51) and as a member of the 15-16 800 free relay. His best SCY times include:

50 free – 20.80

100 free – 45.32

200 free – 1:37.51

100 fly – 56.83

Dilger is the first public verbal commitment to the Gators’ class of 2028. Florida dominated the entire range of freestyle events at the 2022 SEC Championships, with 3 A-finalist in the 50, 3 in the 100, 2 in the 200, 5 in the 500, and 6 in the 1650.

